Quavo reveals 'secret' daughter: Who is his baby mother & girlfriend?

Quavo reveals 'secret' daughter: Who is his baby mother & girlfriend? Picture: Getty Images

Quavo, who has reunited with Offset ahead of the final Migos album, which features the late Takeoff, has revealed he is a father to a baby girl. So who is Quavo’s daughter? What has he said about fatherhood? & Who is Quavo’s girlfriend and baby mum?

By Shanai Dunglinson

Quavo announces he is the father of a babg girl in a new teaser trailer for his upcoming album QRÖMELIFE

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Quavo, who is famous for being a part of Migos, alongside Offset and the late Takeoff, has revealed he has had a child in private, revealing he has a ‘secret’ daughter.

Ahead of his third solo album release, ‘QRÖMELIFE’, the rapper shared a trailer for his short film release.

The film showed snippets of the 35-year-old’s life and career, with snapshots of his journey with Migos up until the present day, ending on a shot of him and a baby girl.

Quavo. Picture: Getty Images

Quavo captioned the post: “New Beginnings New Blessings.”The ‘Hotel Lobby’ artist confirmed that the baby girl was his, detailing his journey with fatherhood.

Speaking to Complex about becoming a father, he said: “It’s a blessing that God gave me…It brings joy to me. It brings a new reason why I’m doing this. It brings like a new hunger, a new fire to me. And I’m just proud to be a father now.”

He added: “I’m real sensitive when it comes to that. That’s my soft part.”

When Quavo was asked what the most enjoyable parts were, he said: “Seeing her light, seeing her smile. You know, seeing her call me dad. Looking just like me! That’s the scariest and most beautiful part to it…Spoiling the s**t out of her!”

Quavo speaks on his relationship with Offset



Watch the latest Idea Generation with Quavo: https://t.co/xMoqj1crmV



Powered by @footlocker pic.twitter.com/liUeSpjpwu — Complex (@Complex) September 29, 2026

Fans are happy for the Grammy-nominee, who seems overjoyed with the new arrival.

One fan commented: “Aww congratulations Quavo on the little princess! 💖”

Another said: “He deserves this happiness 🥹❤️ So happy to see Quavo enjoying fatherhood!”As of right now, very little is known about the celebrity’s daughter.

His girlfriend, Erica Fontaine, shared a closer look at the baby girl, but it still remains unclear when exactly the fitness influencer gave birth.