Quavo reveals a new Migos album is coming soon

11 September 2026, 15:27

Quavo reveals a new Migos album is coming soon
Quavo reveals a new Migos album is coming soon. Picture: Getty Images

The Migos could be back with rapper Quavo suggesting a comeback is in the works. From ‘Bad and Boujee’ to ‘Motorsport ’, the group had a generational run. So when are they back? & What can you expect?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Quavo, a member of the iconic rap group Migos, has revealed that a new album is coming and the group is getting back together.

The group originally formed back in 2008, with the three original members Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff being blood-related.

They initially started in the Atlanta underground scene, heavily influenced by Southern trap, breaking into the scene with ‘Versace’.

Migos
Migos. Picture: Getty Images

Migos were such a cultural influence that they even coined the infamous ‘dab’ move with their song ‘Look at My Dab’.

However, following the passing of TakeOff in 2022, the group disbanded, resulting in tensions between the other members.

But now, Quavo, the group's oldest member, has shared the news that the beef has been put aside and they will be dropping one last final project.

Migos
Migos. Picture: Getty Images

Speaking to V-103 Atlanta, he said: “We coming back. We're going to do it one more time There's more. We going to tour. We going to do it right.”

The new project’s set to be released in 2027, with the name and visuals not yet revealed.

This is exciting news for Migos fans who have waited over 5 years for new music.

One fan commented: “A final Migos release in 2027 is gonna hit like opening a time capsule from an era that completely changed rap. 🕊️🔥”

Another said: “There is no migos without takeoff man. 💔”

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