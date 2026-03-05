What is Quavo’s net worth amid his IRS owed taxes?

What is Quavo’s net worth amid his IRS owed taxes? Picture: Getty Images

Quavo has been hit with a hefty bill from the IRS, following the supposed dodging of taxes. But has Quavo been arrested? What is his net worth? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Quavo has been hit with a nearly $3 million tax lien for unpaid taxes.

The 34-year-old reportedly has failed to pay taxes for three consecutive years.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, he has been charged for $915,660 in 2021, $887,486 for in 2022, and $1,109,497.79 for 2023, totalling a staggering $2.9 million in debt.

Quavo
Quavo. Picture: Getty Images

This comes just after his fellow Migos member, Offset, paid off his own debts to the IRS, totaling around $1.5 million in December 2025.

Quavo has yet to comment on the alleged debt.

Since the passing of Migos’ third member, Takeoff, the group has not released any music, with both of the living members choosing to put more energy into their solo careers.

Quavo
Quavo. Picture: Getty Images

Quavo’s latest collaboration was with rising rapper Yeat and BYNX on the track ‘New Trip’, which is on its way to almost 9 million streams.

But what is the rapper's net worth in 2026?

Here are all the details.

Quavo
Quavo. Picture: Getty Images

What is Quavo’s net worth in 2026?

The American rapper has been busy with his music career, but is an investor in several other businesses.

His net worth is estimated to be worth around $40 million (£29.9 million).

Quavo
Quavo. Picture: Getty Images

