Prince Philip Funeral: St George’s Chapel, Windsor from 3pm

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. Picture: Getty

Today sees the funeral of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away at the age of 99 on April 9, and he will now be laid to rest in a funeral at St George's Chapel, Windsor.

Due to restrictions, the funeral will be attended by only 30 guests. This will include the Queen, the Duke's children Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, and his grandchildren including Prince William and Prince Harry.

