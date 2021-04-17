Live

Prince Philip Funeral: St George’s Chapel, Windsor from 3pm

17 April 2021, 12:01

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh
Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. Picture: Getty

Today sees the funeral of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away at the age of 99 on April 9, and he will now be laid to rest in a funeral at St George's Chapel, Windsor.

Due to restrictions, the funeral will be attended by only 30 guests. This will include the Queen, the Duke's children Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, and his grandchildren including Prince William and Prince Harry.

Here we present live updates from the funeral from our sister station LBC:

Happening Now

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Alex Rodriguez roasted for emotional Coldplay video after Jennifer Lopez split.

Alex Rodriguez roasted over emotional Coldplay tribute to Jennifer Lopez after split
New DMX song 'Been To War' posthumously released after rapper's death.

New DMX song 'Been To War' posthumously released

AJ Tracey pays tribute to DMX in 'Little More Love' music video

AJ Tracey pays tribute to DMX in 'Little More Love' music video
AJ Tracey 'Little More Love' lyrics meaning explained

AJ Tracey 'Little More Love' lyrics meaning explained

Trending

Chet Hanks sued by ex-girlfriend for $1 million over abuse allegations

Chet Hanks sued by ex-girlfriend for $1 million over abuse allegations
Who is AJ Tracey's girlfriend in 2021?

Who is AJ Tracey's girlfriend in 2021? Who is he dating?

Dave 'Mercury' lyrics meaning explained

Dave 'Mercury' lyrics meaning explained

Bobby Brown blames Nick Gordon for Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina’s deaths

Bobby Brown blames Nick Gordon for Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina’s deaths
Who is Bobby Shmurda's girlfriend Lilly?

Who is Bobby Shmurda's girlfriend Lilly?