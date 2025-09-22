Who is pregnant Cardi B having a baby with & how many baby daddies does she have?

Cardi B has announced she is pregnant with her fourth child with her new man. But who is he? And how many baby daddies does she have? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Cardi B announced she is expecting her fourth child after revealing her pregnancy on September 17th.

The rapping star has had a busy last year, divorcing from her ex-husband, Offset, back in December 2024, to more recently dropping her highly anticipated sophomore album ‘Am I the Drama?’.

Cardi, 32, already has three kids, the incoming baby adding to the household.

Pregnant Cardi B
Pregnant Cardi B. Picture: Getty Images

But now with the news of her welcoming her newest child, fans are more nosy than ever about the star’s relationship.

So who is she dating? And who is her baby daddy?

Here are all the details.

Who is Cardi B’s baby daddy?

Cardi B's kids
Cardi B's kids. Picture: Instagram via @cardib

Cardi already has three kids, Kulture (8), Wave (3), and Blossom (1), set to be four with the incoming child.

Offset is the father of her three kids, after they were married for 7 years.

They split in a very public and messy divorce, which resulted in a frosty co-parenting relationship between the ex-couple.

However, back in May 2025, the rapper debuted a new man.

Cardi B and Offset
Cardi B and Offset. Picture: Getty Images

NFL footballer, Stefon Diggs, stepped out with the ‘Bongos’ rapper to a basketball game, hard launching their relationship to the world.

They have been dating for 6 months officially and show no sign of slowing down.

Stefon is the father of Cardi’s fourth child, which is thought to be due sometime in the new year.

The couple are super cute, and despite drama-filled rumours about the footballer’s other baby mums, they seem to be powering through and excited about the incoming pregnancy.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs
Cardi B and Stefon Diggs. Picture: Getty Images

