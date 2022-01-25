Parklife 2022: lineup, dates, tickets, location, venue & more

25 January 2022, 09:00 | Updated: 25 January 2022, 11:31

Parklife 2022: lineup, dates, tickets, location, venue & more.

The Parklife 2022 lineup is officially here! The live event will take place in June at Heaton Park, Manchester.

Parklife is returning with an unmissable lineup this 2022...AND we're giving you a chance to win VIP tickets!

The live event will take place at Heaton Park in Manchester over the weekend of 11th - 12th of June.

The star-studded lineup will see an exclusive performances from American hip-hop legend 50 Cent, a show from Houston hottie Megan Thee Stallion, Tyler, The Creator and many more.

Here's everything you need to know about Parklife.

Parklife 2022
Parklife 2022. Picture: Parklife

  1. When is Parklife 2022?

    Parklife is due to take place in June on Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th 2022.

  2. Where can I buy Parklife 2022 tickets?

    Pre-registration pre-sale tickets will be available from 10am on Wednesday 26th January 2022.

    The subject to demand, remaining general sale tickets will be available to purchase from 10am on Thursday 27th January 2022.

    Tickets will be available to purchase on Parklife's website here

  3. Where is Parklife 2022 taking place?

    Parklife 2022 will be taking place at Heaton Park in Manchester,
    Parklife 2022 will be taking place at Heaton Park in Manchester,. Picture: Parklife

    Parklife 2022 will be taking place at Manchester’s Heaton Park.The full address off the park is; Heaton Park, Middleton Rd, Manchester M25 2SW.

    Manchester Piccadilly Station, which is close to Heaton park, is accessible from across the UK.

    Here is how long it will take to get to Manchester Piccadilly from London, Birmingham and Leeds.

    London > Manchester Piccadilly (2 Hours)

    Birmingham > Manchester Piccadilly (2 Hours)

    Leeds > Manchester Piccadilly (1½ Hours)

  4. Who is on the full lineup for Parklife 2022?

    Parklife 2022 lineup!
    Parklife 2022 lineup! Picture: Parklife

    The full lineup for Parklife 2022 is as follows:

    TYLER, THE CREATOR

    50 CENT - UK FESTIVAL EXCLUSIVE

    MEGAN THEE STALLION

    LEWIS CAPALDI 

    LOYLE CARNER

    BICEP (LIVE)

    ARLO PARKS

    CHASE & STATUS (LIVE)

    HEADIE ONE

    CENTRAL CEE

    JAMIE XX

    FOUR TET

    PEGGY GOU

    JESSIE WARE

    ERIC PRYDZ

    PINKPANTHERESS

    MAHALIA

    FOLAMOUR (LIVE)

    FRED AGAIN.. (LIVE)

    ARRDEE

    TOM MISCH

    CARL COX

    CAMELPHATANDY C

    TEMS

    JOY CROOKES

    BAD BOY CHILLER CREW 

    YUNG FILLY

    ANNIE MAC

    DJ EZ

    CAROLINE POLACHEK 

    RICARDO VILLALOBOS

    GEORGE FITZGERALD

    & MANY MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED

