Parklife 2022: lineup, dates, tickets, location, venue & more. Picture: Getty/Parklife

The Parklife 2022 lineup is officially here! The live event will take place in June at Heaton Park, Manchester.

Parklife is returning with an unmissable lineup this 2022...AND we're giving you a chance to win VIP tickets!

The live event will take place at Heaton Park in Manchester over the weekend of 11th - 12th of June.

The star-studded lineup will see an exclusive performances from American hip-hop legend 50 Cent, a show from Houston hottie Megan Thee Stallion, Tyler, The Creator and many more.

You can win VIP tickets by listening to Capital XTRA.

How to enter

Listen to Capital XTRA on Global Player or tune in here.

You must text in with the keyword given on air when prompted by the presenter(s) to 61236 (the ‘Text Message Line’)

T&Cs are available here

Here's everything you need to know about Parklife.

Parklife 2022. Picture: Parklife