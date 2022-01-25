Parklife 2022: lineup, dates, tickets, location, venue & more
25 January 2022, 09:00 | Updated: 25 January 2022, 11:31
The Parklife 2022 lineup is officially here! The live event will take place in June at Heaton Park, Manchester.
Parklife is returning with an unmissable lineup this 2022
The live event will take place at Heaton Park in Manchester over the weekend of 11th - 12th of June.
The star-studded lineup will see an exclusive performances from American hip-hop legend 50 Cent, a show from Houston hottie Megan Thee Stallion, Tyler, The Creator and many more.

Here's everything you need to know about Parklife.
When is Parklife 2022?
Parklife is due to take place in June on Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th 2022.
Where can I buy Parklife 2022 tickets?
Pre-registration pre-sale tickets will be available from 10am on Wednesday 26th January 2022.
The subject to demand, remaining general sale tickets will be available to purchase from 10am on Thursday 27th January 2022.
Tickets will be available to purchase on Parklife's website here
Where is Parklife 2022 taking place?
Parklife 2022 will be taking place at Manchester’s Heaton Park.The full address off the park is; Heaton Park, Middleton Rd, Manchester M25 2SW.
Manchester Piccadilly Station, which is close to Heaton park, is accessible from across the UK.
Here is how long it will take to get to Manchester Piccadilly from London, Birmingham and Leeds.
London > Manchester Piccadilly (2 Hours)
Birmingham > Manchester Piccadilly (2 Hours)
Leeds > Manchester Piccadilly (1½ Hours)
Who is on the full lineup for Parklife 2022?
The full lineup for Parklife 2022 is as follows:
TYLER, THE CREATOR
50 CENT - UK FESTIVAL EXCLUSIVE
MEGAN THEE STALLION
LEWIS CAPALDI
LOYLE CARNER
BICEP (LIVE)
ARLO PARKS
CHASE & STATUS (LIVE)
HEADIE ONE
CENTRAL CEE
JAMIE XX
FOUR TET
PEGGY GOU
JESSIE WARE
ERIC PRYDZ
PINKPANTHERESS
MAHALIA
FOLAMOUR (LIVE)
FRED AGAIN.. (LIVE)
ARRDEE
TOM MISCH
CARL COX
CAMELPHATANDY C
TEMS
JOY CROOKES
BAD BOY CHILLER CREW
YUNG FILLY
ANNIE MAC
DJ EZ
CAROLINE POLACHEK
RICARDO VILLALOBOS
GEORGE FITZGERALD
& MANY MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED