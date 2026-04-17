Omah Howard takes on the London Marathon for Make Some Noise!

Omah Howard takes on the London Marathon for Make Some Noise! Picture: Global

Capital XTRA’s Omah Howard is taking on an incredible fundraising challenge in support of Global’s official charity, Make Some Noise — and now he’s asking listeners and supporters to get behind the cause.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Capital XTRA’s own Omah Howard is embarking on a legendary marathon challenge for Global’s official charity, Make Some Noise.

The presenter is driven by a simple but powerful belief: where you grow up should not define how far you can go.

To raise money, he has set himself an ambitious three-race challenge: the Battersea Park Chase the Moon 10K, the Richmond Park Half Marathon, and, finally, the London Marathon.

Having already completed the first two races last week, he is now focused on the biggest and most demanding part of the journey, the London Marathon.

London Marathon. Picture: Getty Images

Make Some Noise supports projects across the UK that are tackling some of the most serious issues affecting communities today.

Among the causes closest to Omah’s heart are improving mental health support and creating more opportunities for young people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The charity helps fund projects that provide safe spaces, mentoring, practical support, and employment opportunities, giving young people the chance to build confidence, stability, and brighter futures.

Omah said: “If you’re able to donate, thank you. Your donation helps fund real support for young people across the UK."

Capital XTRA's Omah Howard. Picture: Global

Rather than supporting just one issue, every donation helps back multiple projects working across different challenges, reaching people in different ways.

Every contribution helps fund vital services and opportunities for young people across the UK.