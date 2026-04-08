Offset shooting: What happened & who shot the rapper?

8 April 2026, 10:36

Offset shooting: What happened & who shot the rapper?
Offset shooting: What happened & who shot the rapper? Picture: Getty Images

Rapper Offset, Cardi B’s ex-husband, was shot following an altercation with rapper Lil Tjay, who was later arrested. The shooting has left the rapper injured. Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Rapper Offset, who is known as a member of Migos and as Cardi B’s ex-husband, was shot in a shooting supposedly involving fellow rapper, Lil Tjay – but what happened?

The ‘Motorsport rapper‘ had an explosive altercation at a Hard Rock Casino in Florida, resulting in some viral images appearing on social media.

TMZ reported Offset was shot late on April 6th, however, it is confirmed by a spokesperson of the artist that he was

‘fine’.

The representative said: “He is stable and being closely monitored…currently at the hospital receiving medical care."

Offset
Offset. Picture: Alamy

Did Lil Tjay shoot Offset?

In a viral video circulating on social media, Offset can be seen embroiled in a physical altercation with a person presumed to be Lil Tjay, prior to the shooting.

Online commentators like DJ Akademiks have suggested that Lil Tjay was involved in the shooting; however, this has been disputed by the rapper's representatives.

Lil Tjay was later revealed to have been arrested following the fight he had with the Migos rapper, held on a bond of $500 (£377).

Offset & Lil Tjay
Offset & Lil Tjay. Picture: Getty Images

However, spokespersons for the rapper have said he was not involved in the shooting itself, just the fight prior.

They said: “Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting. Any reporting to the contrary is false.”

Following his release, the 'Pop Out' rapper has since said that he wasn't involved in the shooting.

He said: "I didn't do no d**n fighting. Did I shoot Offset? That's crazy. I'll smack the s**t out of that n***a."

Lil Tjay continued: "The last thing I seen was Offset looking at me and saying 'That n***a shot me'...rat n***a."

Fans are shocked at how vocal Lil Tjay was.

Lil Tjay
Lil Tjay. Picture: Getty Images

One fan commented: "How you call someone a rat and you the one doing the talking."

Another said: "His lawyer needs a drink right now. 🤦🏽‍♀️"

It is reported that two people have been taken into custody, but it has not been confirmed who the other person was.

No one has yet been charged for the shooting.

Offset
Offset. Picture: Getty Images

Lil Tjay and Offset previously collaborated on the track ‘Run It Up’, but they seemed to have fallen out earlier this year, after the 24-year-old claimed Offset owed him money from a gambling debt.

This comes after the shooting and death of fellow Migos member, Takeoff, back in 2022.

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