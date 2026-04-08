Offset and Lil Tjay beef: Inside their feud from arrest to shooting

Offset and Lil Tjay beef: Inside their feud from ‘owed money’ to shooting. Picture: Getty Images

Migos member and Cardi B’s ex-husband, Offset, was shot, with fellow rapper Lil Tjay arrested in connection with a fight prior to the shooting. So who shot Offset & what is Offset’s net worth, amid debt allegations? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Offset was shot on April 6th, following an altercation with rapper Lil Tjay, who was later arrested for his role in the fight – but did Lil Tjay shoot Offset? And does Offset owe Lil Tjay money?

The Migos rapper was pictured for the first time following the attack at the Florida Casino.

The 34-year-old could be seen dressed in a hospital gown, sitting in a wheelchair, having a cigarette, looking rather depleted.

Offset & Lil Tjay. Picture: Getty Images

Lil Tjay on the other hand, was released from prison the day after the attack, and spoke on his involvement with the alleged fight and shooting, some fans saying he said too much.

He said: “I didn't do no d**n fighting. Did I shoot Offset? That's crazy. I'll smack the s**t out of that n***a."

But now, allegations of Offset allegedly owing people money are beginning to surface, including from the 24-year-old rapper who supposedly fought him.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Offset has been seen for the first time since being shot, smoking in a hospital gown. https://t.co/LOudB28iyy pic.twitter.com/uVvy4jUUXi — TMZ (@TMZ) April 7, 2026

A screenshot of what appears to be from Lil Tjay’s close friend's story on Instagram has been making the rounds on social media, and shows an exchange in the DMs between the two rap artists over money.

In the messages, Lil Tjay can be seen asking for the money he lent the Migos star, and Offset seems to be riling him up.

Offset writes: “I’m in New York right now. Come smack me lil boy.”

Lil Tjay's mugshot & Offset. Picture: Getty Images

Lil Tjay responds: “Nah, never tht lil bro I just want my ten.”

Lil Tjay captioned the post: “Do not loan offset no money he’s popeeddddd lol just in case.”

This isn’t the only person claiming to be owed money, though, with American footballer Dez Bryant taking to Twitter to put forward his own story.

Dez wrote: “I beat offset out of 8k he tried to take a nap on me, and I go to tap on him to wake him up.”

DMs between Offset and Lil Tjay resurface, showing Offset owed Tjay $10K and allegedly told him to “come get it back in blood.” 😳 pic.twitter.com/1VFr1a2sOt — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) April 7, 2026

He continued: “His patnas saw me tapping on him..I can tell his patnas wanted to jump on some bulls**t..I chilled because I was by myself, completely out numbered.. so I charged it to the game.”

Whilst both the ‘Run It Up’ rapper and Dez’s allegations are not verified, this does give a picture of why the two may have been allegedly fighting on the night of the shooting.

One more person, believed to be Lil Tjay’s associate, was also arrested, but no one has been charged in relation to the actual shooting of Offset.

Lil Tjay, Offset & Dez Bryant. Picture: Getty Images & Alamy

What is Offset's net worth in 2026?

As part of Migos, the rapper was one of the most influential artists in the hip-hop scene.

He is estimated to be worth roughly $40 million (£29.7 million).

However, in light of recent allegations, this may now be lower.