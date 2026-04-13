Offset claims he’s the father of Cardi B’s new baby

Offset claims he’s the father of Cardi B’s new baby. Picture: Getty Images

Offset and Cardi B were married prior to the rapper’s most recent relationship with ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Stefon Diggs. Amid Offset being shot after an altercation with Lil Tjay, he has claimed to be the dad of Cardi’s newest baby, with an alleged paternity test being taken. So is Offset the father of Cardi B’s new baby?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Offset has made some bold claims concerning the paternity of Cardi B’s newest baby with baby daddy, Stefon Diggs, amid his shooting incident, even going as far as to request a DNA test – but, is Offset the father of Cardi B’s new baby?

The Migos star was recently involved in an altercation with artist Lil Tjay, the rapper later getting shot.

But now, TMZ has reported that the 34-year-old reportedly requested a paternity test following the birth of Cardi’s most recent child with her partner at the time, Stefon Diggs.

Offset & Cardi B. Picture: Getty Images

In court documents obtained from February 2026, a judge denied the request for a DNA test for the newest baby, whose name the ‘Press’ rapper has still not revealed the name of, but is nicknamed ‘Baby Brim’.

However, in perhaps a more shocking request, Offset was granted a paternity test for another child, presumed to be the ex-couple's youngest, Blossom.

Cardi and Stefon first went public in May 2025, five months after the Grammy-winner filed for divorce and eight months after the birth of her daughter, Blossom.

The ex-spouses have three kids together; their youngest daughter is now 1 year old, born in September 2024.

The court documents also bar either individual from speaking in a defamatory manner online.

Cardi has since taken to her Instagram in what fans are interpreting to be a subliminal shot at the news.

In a picture shared on her story, her newest baby can be seen pointing his middle finger up, and fans are losing it over the comedic element.