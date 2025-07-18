Exclusive

Odeal reveals the secret to making 'The Summer that Made me'

Odeal reveals the secret to making 'The Summer that Made me'.

Odeal joined Capital XTRA Breakfast hosts Shayna Marie and Robert Bruce this week to talk about his latest drop, ‘The Summer that Saved Me’, and talked about how the sun has an influence on the music-making process.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Odeal was on Capital XTRA Breakfast this week and broke down the production behind his newest album ‘The Summer that Saved Me’, and how the summer season wasn’t just an influence for the music itself but a necessity for his creative process.

The R&B breakout star has had a stellar 2025, winning his first MOBO award as well as performing at Wireless Festival, but it is his latest drop that has the streets in love.

A king of nonchalance, he makes making music sound effortless, especially considering he has been dropping music since 2017!

Odeal 'The Summer that Saved me'. Picture: Instagram via @odeal

Talking with Robert and Shayna, he exposed how privileged his travel life is, mentioning the likes of Dubai, Spain, and LA within the same breath.

In order to make the summer project we now know as ‘The Summer that Saved Me’, he had but one demand.

He told his team: “There’s no sun in London, so I need to get out of London.”

Odeal talks about a quick trip to Spain that was meant for relaxation, but the sun got in the way.

He said: “That was supposed to be just like a quick trip to cool my head … but then went to the beach and that’s how we made Miami…[It] was made on a beach on the coast of Spain.

Odeal on Capital XTRA Breakfast. Picture: Global

The iconic feature on the track is, of course, by fellow R&B star Leon Thomas, and conveniently in theme with the heat and sun, was finished when the star was in Dubai.

So, it’s clear that the title ‘The Sumer that Saved Me’, isn’t just a gimmick but is injected into the music itself.

You can watch the full interview here on Global Player, and listen to Odeal break down his album and even reveal his favourite hairstyle on a girl.