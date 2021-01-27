Octavian's ex girlfriend details domestic abuse in new documentary

What happened between Octavian and his ex girlfriend Hana?

Octavian's ex-girlfriend Hana, 23, has spoken out on the alleged abuse she received from the rapper on social media.

On 11th November 2020, Hana shared the allegations the day before Octavian's album release, in order to have maximum impact.

After Hana shared her allegations, her account of domestic abuse went viral on the internet.

This lead many people to call for Octavian's team and management to hold him accountable for his actions.

Octavian has been accused of physically abusing his ex-girlfriend, Hana. Picture: Getty

The 25-year-old rapper was then dropped by his label, Black Butter Records, who say they "do not condone domestic abuse of any kind."

In a video shared to social media, Octavian denied the allegations. The rapper says he has "not been violent or coercive towards Hana".

According to BBC Three, Hana met Octavian at a house party in 2017 after she'd moved to London from Edinburgh.

Hana alleges the abuse started after she had an abortion, after falling pregnant in summer 2019. Hana claims she came home after having an abortion, which is when Octavian attacked her.

Hana shared allegations that Octavian physically attacked her on social media. Picture: Instagram/@emobaby4real

"I just wanted to be held and feel like I hadn't just done something really, really horrible, and he kind of pushed me onto the floor, grabbed me by my face and threw me backwards," Hana says.

Hana alleges he kicked her, threw her into a door and left her with bruises.

She then proceeded to report the incident to the police and says she contacted Octavian to tell him she planned to reveal what had happened to her on social media.

However, she was quickly served with a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) from his lawyer, which would prohibit her from revealing anything that had happened in their relationship.

Octavian has denied allegations that he abused his ex-girlfriend Hana. Picture: Getty

Hana claims Octavian's team 'were offering me £20,000 to never speak on anything that's happened in our relationship," Hana told BBC Three.

Hana refused to sign the document.