Octavian's ex girlfriend details domestic abuse in new documentary
27 January 2021, 16:40 | Updated: 27 January 2021, 16:46
WARNING: DISTRESSING CONTENT. Octavian's ex girlfriend claims she was offered £20k to never speak on their relationship.
A new documentary investigates how the music industry deals with assault allegations, giving voice to Octavian's ex girlfriend – who has previously spoken out about the abuse she has endured from the rapper.
Octavian dropped by record label over domestic abuse allegations
In the BBC Three documentary, Octavian's ex-girlfriend Hana, 23, opens up about the domestic abuse she experienced and reveals she was offered £20,000 to never speak on their relationship.
Find out more about the 'Music's Dirty Secrets' documentary below.
-
What happened between Octavian and his ex girlfriend Hana?
Octavian's ex-girlfriend Hana, 23, has spoken out on the alleged abuse she received from the rapper on social media.
On 11th November 2020, Hana shared the allegations the day before Octavian's album release, in order to have maximum impact.
After Hana shared her allegations, her account of domestic abuse went viral on the internet.
This lead many people to call for Octavian's team and management to hold him accountable for his actions.
The 25-year-old rapper was then dropped by his label, Black Butter Records, who say they "do not condone domestic abuse of any kind."
In a video shared to social media, Octavian denied the allegations. The rapper says he has "not been violent or coercive towards Hana".
According to BBC Three, Hana met Octavian at a house party in 2017 after she'd moved to London from Edinburgh.
Hana alleges the abuse started after she had an abortion, after falling pregnant in summer 2019. Hana claims she came home after having an abortion, which is when Octavian attacked her.
"I just wanted to be held and feel like I hadn't just done something really, really horrible, and he kind of pushed me onto the floor, grabbed me by my face and threw me backwards," Hana says.
Hana alleges he kicked her, threw her into a door and left her with bruises.
She then proceeded to report the incident to the police and says she contacted Octavian to tell him she planned to reveal what had happened to her on social media.
However, she was quickly served with a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) from his lawyer, which would prohibit her from revealing anything that had happened in their relationship.
Hana claims Octavian's team 'were offering me £20,000 to never speak on anything that's happened in our relationship," Hana told BBC Three.
Hana refused to sign the document.
-
When is 'Music's Dirty Secrets: Women Fight Back' being aired?
Following on from the allegations Hana had shared on social media, she now appears in a new BBC Three documentary, 'Music's Dirty Secrets: Women Fight Back'.
The aim of the documentary is to investigate how the music industry deals with allegations of abuse.
In the documentary, Hana reveals that attempts were made to silence her from speaking out.
'Music's Dirty Secrets: Women Fight Back' first episode aired on 27 January 2021.
-
How to watch 'Music's Dirty Secrets: Women Fight Back'
'Music's Dirty Secrets: Women Fight Back' is available to watch on the BBC Three website. Click here for the link.
> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Octavian News!