Notting Hill Carnival: When it’s happening & all the details

Notting Hill Carnival: When it’s happening & all the details. Picture: Alamy

Notting Hill Carnival 2025 is returning to the streets of West London in all of its colourful goodness, but when is it happening? And are there any changes to the route? Is it cancelled? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Shayna Marie's Carnival Special Rooftop DJ Set!

Notting Hill Carnival is back with a bang this August bank holiday, in all its greatness, taking over the streets of West London for one weekend, and one weekend only – but when exactly is it?

The Carnival is a core part of London culture, celebrating the rich Caribbean diversity in the capital, as well as being a highlight of the summer calendar.

Between steel pans, mas and j’ouvert, the schedule is packed out this year, and this is your fix for all of the details for the upcoming Notting Hill Carnival 2025!

When is Notting Hill Carnival 2025?

Notting Hill Carnival. Picture: Alamy

As per tradition of the last 60 years, the Notting Hill Carnival takes place on the August Bank Holiday.

The dates of this change slightly every year, with last year’s falling on the 25th and 26th August.

However, 2025’s Carnival takes place on the 24th and 25th of August.As always, there is a preceding event on Saturday, 23rd August, where the UK National Panorama Steel Band Competition takes place.

The competition is the most highly regarded competition outside of the Caribbean continent, and is sure to fill attendees' ears up with the rhythmic melodies of the steel pan.

What is the schedule for Notting Hill Carnival 2025?

Saturday 23rd August – Steel Pan Competition

UK National Panorama Steel Band Competition| 16:00-23:00 | Emslie Horniman’s Pleasance Park, W10 3DH

This is a ticketed event, so make sure you grab your tickets here before trying to attend.

Sunday 24th August – Family and Children’s Day

Children’s Day Parade | Parade Route

Dutty/Fun Mas | Parade Route

J'ouvert | 06.00 - 09.00 | Starting at Sainsbury's, by Canal Way Roundabout

Official Opening Ceremony | 10.00-10.30 | MAS Judging Point, Great Western Road

Sound Systems | 12.00-19.00

Live Stages

Emslie Horniman's Pleasance Park Stage | (TBC) 12.00-19.00 | Emslie Horniman’s Pleasance Park, W10 5DH

Powis Square Stage | (TBC) 12.00-19.00 | Powis Square, W11 2AY

Notting Hill Carnival. Picture: Alamy

Monday 25th August – Adult Day

Adults Parade | Parade Route | Starts at 10:30 am

Sound Systems | 12:00-19:00

Live Stages

Emslie Horniman's Pleasance Park Stage | (TBC)12:00-19:00 | Emslie Horniman’s Pleasance

Powis Square Stage | (TBC)12:00-19:00 | Powis Square, W11 2AY

What is the route for the Notting Hill Carnival 2025?

Ladroke Grove. Picture: Alamy

The route for Notting Hill Carnival pretty much stays the same each year, with minor adjustments to stage and sound system placements.

This year is no different!

The event has once again partnered with app Trippin, who create a detailed map depicting how to find sound systems, stages, food stalls, toilets, safe “cool down” areas, and sights of historical significance.

When released, the map is able to download and works offline, which is, of course, essential with the lack of reception over the weekend!

So, as the festivities are quickly approaching, this page will be updated with all of the details you will need, so be sure to check back!