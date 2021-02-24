Not3s and Aliyah Raey share first photos of their baby son

Not3s and Aliyah Raey share first photos of their baby boy. Picture: Getty/Instagram

The UK rapper and social media sensation have welcomed their first child together.

Not3s and Aliyah Raey have revealed that they have given birth to their first child. The new parents have shared the first photos of their little bundle of joy.

On Tuesday (Feb 23) Raey, 26, took to Instagram, uploading a sweet photo of herself holding her newborn son.

Aliyah Raey shares first photo with her and Not3s' son. Picture: Instagram

In the photo, Aliyah was pictured at a dining place, in a white plunge top, while the baby was covered over in a Fendi blanket.

The model and businesswoman captioned the photo "Mom" with a cute teddy bear emoji.

Not3s, 22, also shared an adorable photo of their son on Instagram. The snapshot showed the "My Lover" rapper holding out his hand, with his son clenching onto his index finger.

Many stars such as Krept, Harry Pinero, Chunkz, Yxng Bane sent their congratulatory messages in the comment section.

Not3s shares the first photo of his son on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

The rappers fans were also filled with joy, writing: "Mini Not3s😭😭😭😭", while another wrote "welcome baby boy😫💙".

It is unclear when exactly Raey gave birth, but the baby looks only a few weeks old.

While Raey and Not3s have not revealed the name of their child, they did reveal the gender on Instagram last year, October.

To announce the gender of their baby, Raey shared a photo cradling her baby bump and wrote:"To my son, you’re everything I’ve ever dreamed of 💙Couldn’t have wished for a better birthday surprise! ITS A BOY💙💙💙 My biggest blessing is you."

The pair initially announced they were expecting a child together September last year, with Raey sharing a photo of herself in a mesh black gown, while debuting her pregnant baby bump.