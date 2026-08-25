North West reveals unusual career dream & addresses her piercings

North West reveals unusual career dream & addresses her piercings. Picture: Getty Images & Album cover

North West, daughter of Kim Kardashian, has just graced the cover of the magazine Dazed. But how old is North West? Are her facial piercings real? & What job did she mention she wanted to do? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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North West is the famous eldest daughter of her mother, Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Ye, but is carving a path for herself, making music; recently on the cover of Dazed, she revealed a surprising dream job of hers – but how old is North West?

The 13-year-old is one of the most talked-about children in Hollywood because of her familial connections, as well as her unique appearance.

While she has been in the limelight her whole life thanks to the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, she has recently really come into her own brand.

North West & Kim Kardashian. Picture: Getty Images

Wearing iconic teal hair, blacked-out grills, and her divisive facial piercing, she is creating her own image and beginning her journey as a musician.

But while her music career has been on the up, with recent collaborations with Molly Santana and FKA Twigs, she has now revealed what surprising job she wants to go into next.

With her 14th birthday next year, North revealed that she wants to celebrate being able to legally work at a job at Starbucks.

She said: “I still wanna work. I wanna work at, like, Starbucks next year. I think I can next year ‘cause I’m gonna be 14, so…I think I can. I want to have a regular job, I guess.”

North West for Dazed. Picture: Dazed Socials

Alongside the new job ambitions, North spoke more about her divisive piercings.

The 13-year-old has been seen with piercings on her legs, hands and on her face.While her dermal piercings are suggested to be real, she revealed in her Dazed interview that there are certain piercings she’s not allowed.

North said: “They just make you your full self, I really want to get my bridge pierced, but I’m not allowed.”Kim Kardashian has previously defended her daughters' fashion choices.

Speaking on Call Her Daddy, Kim said: “She’s really mature in one sense where she’ll be like, ‘Mom, I saw this, and I don’t really care that they don’t like... my blue hair or this or that.’ She’s really confident.”