North West leaves hilarious message for cousin True on her 4th birthday

Kim Kardashian and Kanye's daughter, North West, 9, just sent fans into a frenzy after leaving a funny message for her cousin, True Thompson, on her 4th birthday.

Kim Kardashian's daughter, North West, sent the internet in a frenzy after she sent her cousin True Thompson a hilarious birthday message.

On Sunday (Apr 10) Khloe Kardashian hosted a massive cat-themed birthday bash for her daughter, True's 4th birthday. The youngster enjoyed herself along with family and friends as she celebrated turned four two days early.

True Thompson poses in her pink dress, while celebrating her 4th birthday. Picture: instagram/@khloekardashian

Khloe, 37, took to Instagram to share the lavish set up, snapping True enjoying her birthday. True was seen wearing a pink feathered dress which matched her pink braided hair extensions.

True's mother matched her outfit colour, sporting a tight-fitted sleeveless design.

True's unicorn birthday cake. Picture: instagram/@khloekardashian

Kourtney Kardashian's daughter, Penelope, 9, joined Kim and Kanye's daughter North, 9, for a hilarious Instagram Story.

During the clip – which has made its rounds on social media – North left her cousin a funny message.

Penelope sent a special message out for True and gushed at the camera: "Happy Birthday! We loved you!" while holding a plate full of french fries. Penelope was seen wearing a stunning white dress.

Penelope and North West leave a birthday message for True Thompson. Picture: instagram/@khloekardashian

After Penelope walked away, North's left her messaged for the birthday girl. Sporting her new braids, North said: "You are four years old."

She swiftly added: "Four sucks!" while cheekily smiling in the camera. North wore an oversized T-shirt, paired with baggy jeans. North's top had a graphic of Kanye wearing white sunglasses and a matching jacket.

True Thompson seen enjoying her cat-themed birthday bash. Picture: instagram/@khloekardashian

Khloe, off-screen, can be heard gasping, shocked at North's message. In the background, Penelope overheard the joke and was heard laughing.

Fans immediately reacted to the clip on social media. After TheShadeRoom reposted the clip, many fans claimed North has similar humour to her father, Kanye.

One fan wrote: "One thing about North, she’s gonna say what’s really on her mind" while another added: "North is Kanye's child!!!😂😂😂 I love her".

A third Instagram user wrote: "It's Khloe's gasp at the end for me 😂😂😂😂".

Khloe Kardashian shows off True Thompson's 4th birthday part set up on Instagram. Picture: instagram/@khloekardashian

Aside from North's joke, fans were impressed with the set up of the party. The treats on offer were personalised pink, blue and purple M&M's - provided by Rob Kardashian - which had the message "Happy bday True". There was also a painting of True.

Khloe then showcased the amazing set up – including a gigantic balloon arch at their front door alongside a big "Meow sign" and cat paw prints.

True is the daughter of Khloe and NBA Basketball star, Tristan Thompson.