Nipsey Hussle songs in order of release: Every Nipsey song
27 March 2026, 10:28
Nipsey Hussle is one of the most highly-regarded L.A. rappers, having a loyal fanbase. Now, 7 years on from his death, it is easy to forget his impact and just how many songs he released. What was the last song he released before his death? Does he have any songs with Kid Cudi? Here are all the details.
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Nipsey Hussle is considered one of the key voices of West Coast rap, with some of the most iconic songs from the L.A. scene; his talents were often overshadowed by his tragic death.
The rapper was first discovered by the Atlanta icon T.I., who recognised his raw talents and mentored him through his career.
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The ‘Grinding All My Life’ artist died back in 2019, but his legacy continues to live on with almost 4 million monthly listeners still on Spotify.
But how many songs did he actually release? And what was his last?
Here are all the details.
Every song ever-revealed by Nipsey Hussle
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Slauson Boy Volume. 1 ( 2005)
- Slauson Boy
- On Tha Blocc
- Rimpau’s Finest
- Ooh (Showin’ Her Drawls)
- Wrap It Up
- 4 Da Uhh (Jus’ so I Could)
- Grams and Gold Chains
- Remind Me of My D
- CaliFastlane Youngstas
- What’s Da Bizness
- Traps
- Things Ain’t Been the Same
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Still D.R.E. (ft. Position & Sloane) (2007)
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Bullets Ain’t Got No Name Vol 1 (2008)
1. Bullets Ain’t No Name
2. I’m from (feat. Cuzzy Capone)
3. Burner on My Lap
4. One Take Freestyle
5. Hussla Hoodsta
6. R.S.C for Life
7. Ridin Slow (feat. Question?, Sean Kingston, Bun B)
8. Aint No Black Superman (feat. Smoke, Numbers)
9. Paid My Dues (feat. Kokane)
10. The Feeling Keeps on Coming
11. It’s Hard out Here
12. Makin Them Swerves
13. Dre Jackin for Beats
14. Closer Than Close
15. Reality (feat. Ty Nati, Numbers, Eddie B)
16. Put That on Me
17. Hussla Hussla (feat. Hoodsta Rob)
18. Questions Freestyle
19. Actions Is Everything
20. Outro (feat. Cuzzy Capone)
21. My Side to Your Side (feat. Slauson Boyz)
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Bullets Ain’t Got No Name Vol 2 (2009)
- Roll The Windows Up (feat. We-Dogg, Hoodsta Rob, K Young (Slausonboyz), Coby Supreme).
- Piss Poor (feat. Cuzzy Capone (Slausonboyz))
- Thuggin (feat. Lil Cali, Boosie Badazz)
- Game Speaks (feat. The Game)
- We Bang We Ball (feat. Hoodsta Rob (Slausonboyz))
- Never Gonna Change (feat. J Stone)
- Line It Up (feat. Chin, Wra, The Slausonboyz)
- Interlude Pt.1
- N***a Im Good (feat. June Summers, 3.8 Special, Smoke DZA)
- K**h & H**e (feat. Eddie B)
- Onetake Freestyle Pt2
- Interlude Pt.2
- All Money In (feat. June Summers)
- Rich Roll (feat. Coby Supreme, Hoodsta Rob, Baby We-Dogg)
- Blacc Ice (feat. The Question)
- All For The Doe
- Bullets Rmx (feat. The Game)
- Interlude Pt3
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Bullets Ain’t Got No Name Vol. 3 — 2009
- Intro
- Hussle Is My Last Name
- We Gangbangin
- Gotta Take it
- The Hussle Way
- The Best
- Speak My Language
- K****r
- Diamonds
- Ceo
- Fastlane Youngstas – Special Edition
- Rich Roll
- Walk in My Shoes
- Rap Music
- Good for Me
- Strapped
- Shed a Tear
- Hoodstar
- Payback
- I Could Never Lose
- K****n Em Xuzzy
- Bucketheads
- Ice Cream Paint Job (West Coast Remix) – Bonus Track
- Background Music – Bonus Track
- Change Tomorrow - Bonus Track
-
The Marathon (2010)
1. Keys 2 the City
2. Mr. Untouchable (feat. Kokane)
3. Blue Laces (feat. Goldie)
4. A Million
5. Top Down
6. Young Rich and Famous
7. U Dont Got a Clue
8. 7 Days a Week
9. Late Nights and Early Mornings
10. I Be K****n Um
11. Call from the Bank (feat. MGMT)
12. Grindmode
13. Dreamin
14. The Crown
15. Mac 11 On the Dresser
16. One Take 3
17. I Dont Give a Fu**
-
Feelin’ myself (ft. Lloyd) (2010)
-
TMC (2011)
1. Road to Riches
2. Who Detached Us (feat. Steve Jobs)
3. Run a Lap
4. Thas Wha H**s Do (feat. YG, Rimpau)
5. Everything
6. Fly Crippin (feat. Cobby Supreme)
7. I Need That (feat. Dom Kennedy)
8. Forever on Some Fly Shit
9. Tommy Gunz (feat. Yung Brodee)
10. They Know
11. Rose Clique
12. 10 Toes
13. Tha Mansion
14. Outro
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TMC: X-Tra Laps (2012)
1. Faith
2. Top Floor
3. Intoxicated (feat. Goldie)
4. Am I Gone Make It
5. Noah’s Ark
6. Sound of My Ceremony
7. We Ride
8. We Just Havin Fun
9. Bulgari Shades
-
Nip Hussle the Great: Vol. 1 (2013)
1. Hussle in the House
2. They Roll (feat. The Game)
3. The Hussle Way
4. Strapped (feat. Cobby Supreme)
5. CEO (feat. Yung Brodee, Kid Cali)
6. Questions Freestyle
7. All for tha Doe
8. K****r (feat. Drake)
9. Blacc Ice (feat. Question?)
10. Walk in My Shoes (feat. Yung Brodee, Rimpau)
11. Its Hard out Here
12. Rap Music (feat. June Summers)
13. Change Tomorrow
-
Nip Hussle the Great: Vol. 2 (2013)
1. Love
2. Blue Laces (feat. Goldie)
3. Keys 2 the City
4. 7 Days a Week
5. The Crown
6. Call from the Bank (feat. MGMT)
7. U Dont Got a Clue
8. Rose Clique
9. Forever On Some Fly Shit
10. A Million
11. I Don’t Give a Fu**
12. Bigger Than Life
13. Tha Mansion
14. I Need That (feat. Dom Kennedy)
15. Fly Crippin (feat. Cobby Supreme)
16. Road to Riches
17. Who Detached Us (feat. Steve Jobs)
18. Outro
-
Crenshaw (2013)
1. Crenshaw Blvd
2. U See Us
3. Checc Me Out (feat. Cobby Supreme, Dom Kennedy)
4. The Weather (feat. Rick Ross, Cuzzy Capone)
5. All Get Right (feat. J. Stone)
6. More or Less
7. 4 in the Mornin
8. Don’t Take Days Off (feat. Dubb)
9. H-Town (feat. Cobby Supreme, Dom Kennedy, TeeFlii)
10. Drop Coupes
11. Face the World
12. Blessings
13. Summertime in That Cutlass
14. Change Nothing
15. If U Were Mine (feat. James Fauntleroy)
16. Come Over (feat. James Fauntleroy)
17. Hate It or Love It (feat. TeeFlii)
18. 1 of 1
19. Go Long (feat. Z-Ro, Slim Thug)
20. No Regrets (feat. Zeke)
21. Crenshaw & Slauson (True Story)
-
Bang You Set (ft. Ink Monstarr) (2013)
-
Cali Love (Cali Plug) (ft. Mistah F.A.B. & Kaizer Sose) [Remix] (2013)
-
Creep (Freestyle) (2013)
-
Mailbox Money (2014)
1. K***a
2. A Hunnit a Show (feat. Rick Ross)
3. Status Symbol (feat. Buddy)
4. That’s How I Knew
5. Count Up That Loot
6. Only a Case (feat. G.I. Joe, Conrad)
7. Where Yo Money at? (feat. Pac-Man)
8. Between Us (feat. K Camp)
9. Real N***a Moves (feat. Dom Kennedy)
10. Stay Loyal (feat. J. Stone)
11. A Miracle
12. No N***a Like Me (feat. Trae Tha Truth)
13. 50 N****z
14. Be Here for a While (feat. Vernardo)
15. Overtime
-
Fu**’em (ft. Freeway, Cuzzy Capone) (2014)
-
Xtra Laps 2 (2014)
1. County Jail
2. Hotel Suite
3. Smoking With My Stylist
4. Respect Ya Passion
5. Shinning Like I'm Vegas
6. Proud of That (feat. Rick Ross)
-
Still Ballin (ft. Cee Wee 3) (2015)
-
X-Tra Laps 3 (2016)
1. Foundations of a Man
2. No Favors
3. State of Mind (feat. Y2)
4. Can’t Spell Success (feat. Cuzzy Capone)
5. Mark My Words (feat. Rick Ross)
-
Famous Lies & Unpopular Truths (2016)
-
Slauson Boy 2 (2017)
1. Ocean Views
2. Ain’t Hard Enough (feat. Mozzy)
3. I Do This (feat. Young Thug, Mozzy)
4. Shell Shocked
5. Full Time (feat. Mitchy Slick)
6. Clarity (feat. Bino Rideaux, Dave East)
7. Thug Life (feat. Young Thug)
8. One Hunnit
9. Picture Me Rollin'
10. Status Symbol 2 (feat. Buddy)
11. Basic Instinct (feat. G Perico)
12. Question #1 (feat. Snoop Dogg)
13. The Field (feat. Bino Rideaux, Young Dolph)
14. On the Floor (feat. Cuzzy Capone)
15. I Don’t Stress
16. Mercy (feat. Stacy Barthe)
17. Down as a Great (feat. Kirko Bangz)
-
No Pressure (2017)
1. Effortless
2. None of This
3. Never Gone Know
4. Thats How It Go (Love & War)
5. Pain
6. Skurr
7. Blueprint (feat. Dave East)
8. Stucc in the Grind
-
Been Down (ft. Swizz Beatz) (2017)
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Victory Lap (2018)
1. Victory Lap (feat. Stacy Barthe)
2. Rap N****s
3. Last Time That I Checc’d (feat. YG)
4. Young N***a (feat. Puff Daddy)
5. Dedication (feat. Kendrick Lamar)
6. Blue Laces 2
7. Hussle & Motivate
8. Status Symbol 3 (feat. Buddy)
9. Succa Proof (feat. Konshens, J. Black)
10. Keyz 2 the City 2 (feat. TeeFlii)
11. Grinding All My Life
12. Million While You Young (feat. The-Dream)
13. Loaded Bases (feat. CeeLo Green)
14. Real Big (feat. Marsha Ambrosius)
15. Double Up (feat. Belly, Dom Kennedy)
16. Right Hand 2 God
-
Nipsey Hussle & YG (2018)
1. Show (feat. Rick Ross)
2. Bicken Back Being Bool (feat. Mack 10, Big Wy)
3. B.O.S
4. Fell in Love (feat. Rick Ross, Fat Trel)
5. B***h (feat. Tyga)
6. Ride With Me
7. Tyh (feat. Young Thug)
8. Crazy (feat. Rich The Kid)
9. Rap Monument
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Perfect Timing (2018)
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Racks Iin the Middle (ft. Roddy Rich & Hit Boy) (2019)