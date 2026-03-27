Nipsey Hussle songs in order of release: Every Nipsey song

Every song released by Nipsey Hussle. Picture: Getty Images & Album artwork

Nipsey Hussle is one of the most highly-regarded L.A. rappers, having a loyal fanbase. Now, 7 years on from his death, it is easy to forget his impact and just how many songs he released. What was the last song he released before his death? Does he have any songs with Kid Cudi? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Nipsey Hussle is considered one of the key voices of West Coast rap, with some of the most iconic songs from the L.A. scene; his talents were often overshadowed by his tragic death.

The rapper was first discovered by the Atlanta icon T.I., who recognised his raw talents and mentored him through his career.

The ‘Grinding All My Life’ artist died back in 2019, but his legacy continues to live on with almost 4 million monthly listeners still on Spotify.

Nipsey Hussle. Picture: Getty Images

But how many songs did he actually release? And what was his last?

Here are all the details.

Every song ever-revealed by Nipsey Hussle