Nipsey Hussle songs in order of release: Every Nipsey song

27 March 2026, 10:28

Every song released by Nipsey Hussle
Every song released by Nipsey Hussle. Picture: Getty Images & Album artwork

Nipsey Hussle is one of the most highly-regarded L.A. rappers, having a loyal fanbase. Now, 7 years on from his death, it is easy to forget his impact and just how many songs he released. What was the last song he released before his death? Does he have any songs with Kid Cudi? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Nipsey Hussle is considered one of the key voices of West Coast rap, with some of the most iconic songs from the L.A. scene; his talents were often overshadowed by his tragic death.

The rapper was first discovered by the Atlanta icon T.I., who recognised his raw talents and mentored him through his career.

The ‘Grinding All My Life’ artist died back in 2019, but his legacy continues to live on with almost 4 million monthly listeners still on Spotify.

Nipsey Hussle
Nipsey Hussle. Picture: Getty Images

But how many songs did he actually release? And what was his last?

Here are all the details.

Every song ever-revealed by Nipsey Hussle

  1. Slauson Boy Volume. 1 ( 2005)

    Slauson Boy Volume 1 (2005)
    Slauson Boy Volume 1 (2005). Picture: Album artwork
    1. Slauson Boy
    2. On Tha Blocc
    3. Rimpau’s Finest
    4. Ooh (Showin’ Her Drawls)
    5. Wrap It Up
    6. 4 Da Uhh (Jus’ so I Could)
    7. Grams and Gold Chains
    8. Remind Me of My D
    9. CaliFastlane Youngstas
    10. What’s Da Bizness
    11. Traps
    12. Things Ain’t Been the Same

  2. Still D.R.E. (ft. Position & Sloane) (2007)

    Still D.R.E. (ft. Position & Sloane) (2007)
    Still D.R.E. (ft. Position & Sloane) (2007). Picture: Album artwork

  3. Bullets Ain’t Got No Name Vol 1 (2008)

    Bullets Ain’t Got No Name Vol 1 (2008)
    Bullets Ain’t Got No Name Vol 1 (2008). Picture: Album artwork

    1. Bullets Ain’t No Name

    2. I’m from (feat. Cuzzy Capone)

    3. Burner on My Lap

    4. One Take Freestyle

    5. Hussla Hoodsta

    6. R.S.C for Life

    7. Ridin Slow (feat. Question?, Sean Kingston, Bun B)

    8. Aint No Black Superman (feat. Smoke, Numbers)

    9. Paid My Dues (feat. Kokane)

    10. The Feeling Keeps on Coming

    11. It’s Hard out Here

    12. Makin Them Swerves

    13. Dre Jackin for Beats

    14. Closer Than Close

    15. Reality (feat. Ty Nati, Numbers, Eddie B)

    16. Put That on Me

    17. Hussla Hussla (feat. Hoodsta Rob)

    18. Questions Freestyle

    19. Actions Is Everything

    20. Outro (feat. Cuzzy Capone)

    21. My Side to Your Side (feat. Slauson Boyz)

  4. Bullets Ain’t Got No Name Vol 2 (2009)

    Bullets Ain’t Got No Name Vol 2 (2009)
    Bullets Ain’t Got No Name Vol 2 (2009). Picture: Album artwork
    1. Roll The Windows Up (feat. We-Dogg, Hoodsta Rob, K Young (Slausonboyz), Coby Supreme).
    2. Piss Poor (feat. Cuzzy Capone (Slausonboyz))
    3. Thuggin (feat. Lil Cali, Boosie Badazz)
    4. Game Speaks (feat. The Game)
    5. We Bang We Ball (feat. Hoodsta Rob (Slausonboyz))
    6. Never Gonna Change (feat. J Stone)
    7. Line It Up (feat. Chin, Wra, The Slausonboyz)
    8. Interlude Pt.1
    9. N***a Im Good (feat. June Summers, 3.8 Special, Smoke DZA)
    10. K**h & H**e (feat. Eddie B)
    11. Onetake Freestyle Pt2
    12. Interlude Pt.2
    13. All Money In (feat. June Summers)
    14. Rich Roll (feat. Coby Supreme, Hoodsta Rob, Baby We-Dogg)
    15. Blacc Ice (feat. The Question)
    16. All For The Doe
    17. Bullets Rmx (feat. The Game)
    18. Interlude Pt3

  5. Bullets Ain’t Got No Name Vol. 3 — 2009

    Bullets Ain’t Got No Name Vol. 3 — 2009
    Bullets Ain’t Got No Name Vol. 3 — 2009. Picture: Album artwork
    1. Intro
    2. Hussle Is My Last Name
    3. We Gangbangin
    4. Gotta Take it
    5. The Hussle Way
    6. The Best
    7. Speak My Language
    8. K****r
    9. Diamonds
    10. Ceo
    11. Fastlane Youngstas – Special Edition
    12. Rich Roll
    13. Walk in My Shoes
    14. Rap Music
    15. Good for Me
    16. Strapped
    17. Shed a Tear
    18. Hoodstar
    19. Payback
    20. I Could Never Lose
    21. K****n Em Xuzzy
    22. Bucketheads
    23. Ice Cream Paint Job (West Coast Remix) – Bonus Track
    24. Background Music – Bonus Track
    25. Change Tomorrow - Bonus Track

  6. The Marathon (2010)

    The Marathon (2010)
    The Marathon (2010). Picture: Album artwork

    1. Keys 2 the City

    2. Mr. Untouchable (feat. Kokane)

    3. Blue Laces (feat. Goldie)

    4. A Million

    5. Top Down

    6. Young Rich and Famous

    7. U Dont Got a Clue

    8. 7 Days a Week

    9. Late Nights and Early Mornings

    10. I Be K****n Um

    11. Call from the Bank (feat. MGMT)

    12. Grindmode

    13. Dreamin

    14. The Crown

    15. Mac 11 On the Dresser

    16. One Take 3

    17. I Dont Give a Fu**

  7. Feelin’ myself (ft. Lloyd) (2010)

    Feelin’ myself (ft. Lloyd) (2010)
    Feelin’ myself (ft. Lloyd) (2010). Picture: Album artwork

  8. TMC (2011)

    TMC (2011)
    TMC (2011). Picture: Album artwork

    1. Road to Riches

    2. Who Detached Us (feat. Steve Jobs)

    3. Run a Lap

    4. Thas Wha H**s Do (feat. YG, Rimpau)

    5. Everything

    6. Fly Crippin (feat. Cobby Supreme)

    7. I Need That (feat. Dom Kennedy)

    8. Forever on Some Fly Shit

    9. Tommy Gunz (feat. Yung Brodee)

    10. They Know

    11. Rose Clique

    12. 10 Toes

    13. Tha Mansion

    14. Outro

  9. TMC: X-Tra Laps (2012)

    TMC: X-Tra Laps (2012)
    TMC: X-Tra Laps (2012). Picture: Album artwork

    1. Faith

    2. Top Floor

    3. Intoxicated (feat. Goldie)

    4. Am I Gone Make It

    5. Noah’s Ark

    6. Sound of My Ceremony

    7. We Ride

    8. We Just Havin Fun

    9. Bulgari Shades

  10. Nip Hussle the Great: Vol. 1 (2013)

    Nip Hussle the Great: Vol. 1 (2013)
    Nip Hussle the Great: Vol. 1 (2013). Picture: Album artwork

    1. Hussle in the House

    2. They Roll (feat. The Game)

    3. The Hussle Way

    4. Strapped (feat. Cobby Supreme)

    5. CEO (feat. Yung Brodee, Kid Cali)

    6. Questions Freestyle

    7. All for tha Doe

    8. K****r (feat. Drake)

    9. Blacc Ice (feat. Question?)

    10. Walk in My Shoes (feat. Yung Brodee, Rimpau)

    11. Its Hard out Here

    12. Rap Music (feat. June Summers)

    13. Change Tomorrow

  11. Nip Hussle the Great: Vol. 2 (2013)

    Nip Hussle the Great: Vol. 2 (2013)
    Nip Hussle the Great: Vol. 2 (2013). Picture: Album artwork

    1. Love

    2. Blue Laces (feat. Goldie)

    3. Keys 2 the City

    4. 7 Days a Week

    5. The Crown

    6. Call from the Bank (feat. MGMT)

    7. U Dont Got a Clue

    8. Rose Clique

    9. Forever On Some Fly Shit

    10. A Million

    11. I Don’t Give a Fu**

    12. Bigger Than Life

    13. Tha Mansion

    14. I Need That (feat. Dom Kennedy)

    15. Fly Crippin (feat. Cobby Supreme)

    16. Road to Riches

    17. Who Detached Us (feat. Steve Jobs)

    18. Outro

  12. Crenshaw (2013)

    Crenshaw (2013)
    Crenshaw (2013). Picture: Album artwork

    1. Crenshaw Blvd

    2. U See Us

    3. Checc Me Out (feat. Cobby Supreme, Dom Kennedy)

    4. The Weather (feat. Rick Ross, Cuzzy Capone)

    5. All Get Right (feat. J. Stone)

    6. More or Less

    7. 4 in the Mornin

    8. Don’t Take Days Off (feat. Dubb)

    9. H-Town (feat. Cobby Supreme, Dom Kennedy, TeeFlii)

    10. Drop Coupes

    11. Face the World

    12. Blessings

    13. Summertime in That Cutlass

    14. Change Nothing

    15. If U Were Mine (feat. James Fauntleroy)

    16. Come Over (feat. James Fauntleroy)

    17. Hate It or Love It (feat. TeeFlii)

    18. 1 of 1

    19. Go Long (feat. Z-Ro, Slim Thug)

    20. No Regrets (feat. Zeke)

    21. Crenshaw & Slauson (True Story)

  13. Bang You Set (ft. Ink Monstarr) (2013)

    Bang You Set (ft. Ink Monstarr) (2013)
    Bang You Set (ft. Ink Monstarr) (2013). Picture: Album artwork

  14. Cali Love (Cali Plug) (ft. Mistah F.A.B. & Kaizer Sose) [Remix] (2013)

    Cali Love (Cali Plug) (ft. Mistah F.A.B. & Kaizer Sose) [Remix] (2013)
    Cali Love (Cali Plug) (ft. Mistah F.A.B. & Kaizer Sose) [Remix] (2013). Picture: Album artwork

  15. Creep (Freestyle) (2013)

    Creep (Freestyle) (2013)
    Creep (Freestyle) (2013). Picture: Album artwork

  16. Mailbox Money (2014)

    Mailbox Money (2014)
    Mailbox Money (2014). Picture: Album artwork

    1. K***a

    2. A Hunnit a Show (feat. Rick Ross)

    3. Status Symbol (feat. Buddy)

    4. That’s How I Knew

    5. Count Up That Loot

    6. Only a Case (feat. G.I. Joe, Conrad)

    7. Where Yo Money at? (feat. Pac-Man)

    8. Between Us (feat. K Camp)

    9. Real N***a Moves (feat. Dom Kennedy)

    10. Stay Loyal (feat. J. Stone)

    11. A Miracle

    12. No N***a Like Me (feat. Trae Tha Truth)

    13. 50 N****z

    14. Be Here for a While (feat. Vernardo)

    15. Overtime

  17. Fu**’em (ft. Freeway, Cuzzy Capone) (2014)

    Fucc’em (ft. Freeway, Cuzzy Capone) (2014)
    Fucc’em (ft. Freeway, Cuzzy Capone) (2014). Picture: Album artwork

  18. Xtra Laps 2 (2014)

    Xtra Laps 2 (2014)
    Xtra Laps 2 (2014). Picture: Album artwork

    1. County Jail

    2. Hotel Suite

    3. Smoking With My Stylist

    4. Respect Ya Passion

    5. Shinning Like I'm Vegas

    6. Proud of That (feat. Rick Ross)

  19. Still Ballin (ft. Cee Wee 3) (2015)

    Still Ballin (ft. Cee Wee 3) (2015)
    Still Ballin (ft. Cee Wee 3) (2015). Picture: Album artwork

  20. X-Tra Laps 3 (2016)

    X-Tra Laps 3 (2016)
    X-Tra Laps 3 (2016). Picture: Album artwork

    1. Foundations of a Man

    2. No Favors

    3. State of Mind (feat. Y2)

    4. Can’t Spell Success (feat. Cuzzy Capone)

    5. Mark My Words (feat. Rick Ross)

  21. Famous Lies & Unpopular Truths (2016)

    Famous Lies & Unpopular Truths (2016)
    Famous Lies & Unpopular Truths (2016). Picture: Album artwork

  22. Slauson Boy 2 (2017)

    Slauson Boy 2 (2017)
    Slauson Boy 2 (2017). Picture: Album artwork

    1. Ocean Views

    2. Ain’t Hard Enough (feat. Mozzy)

    3. I Do This (feat. Young Thug, Mozzy)

    4. Shell Shocked

    5. Full Time (feat. Mitchy Slick)

    6. Clarity (feat. Bino Rideaux, Dave East)

    7. Thug Life (feat. Young Thug)

    8. One Hunnit

    9. Picture Me Rollin'

    10. Status Symbol 2 (feat. Buddy)

    11. Basic Instinct (feat. G Perico)

    12. Question #1 (feat. Snoop Dogg)

    13. The Field (feat. Bino Rideaux, Young Dolph)

    14. On the Floor (feat. Cuzzy Capone)

    15. I Don’t Stress

    16. Mercy (feat. Stacy Barthe)

    17. Down as a Great (feat. Kirko Bangz)

  23. No Pressure (2017)

    No Pressure (2017)
    No Pressure (2017). Picture: Album artwork

    1. Effortless

    2. None of This

    3. Never Gone Know

    4. Thats How It Go (Love & War)

    5. Pain

    6. Skurr

    7. Blueprint (feat. Dave East)

    8. Stucc in the Grind

  24. Been Down (ft. Swizz Beatz) (2017)

    Been Down (ft. Swizz Beatz) (2017)
    Been Down (ft. Swizz Beatz) (2017). Picture: Album artwork

  25. Victory Lap (2018)

    Victory Lap (2018)
    Victory Lap (2018). Picture: Album artwork

    1. Victory Lap (feat. Stacy Barthe)

    2. Rap N****s

    3. Last Time That I Checc’d (feat. YG)

    4. Young N***a (feat. Puff Daddy)

    5. Dedication (feat. Kendrick Lamar)

    6. Blue Laces 2

    7. Hussle & Motivate

    8. Status Symbol 3 (feat. Buddy)

    9. Succa Proof (feat. Konshens, J. Black)

    10. Keyz 2 the City 2 (feat. TeeFlii)

    11. Grinding All My Life

    12. Million While You Young (feat. The-Dream)

    13. Loaded Bases (feat. CeeLo Green)

    14. Real Big (feat. Marsha Ambrosius)

    15. Double Up (feat. Belly, Dom Kennedy)

    16. Right Hand 2 God

  26. Nipsey Hussle & YG (2018)

    Nipsey Hussle & YG (2018)
    Nipsey Hussle & YG (2018). Picture: Album artwork

    1. Show (feat. Rick Ross)

    2. Bicken Back Being Bool (feat. Mack 10, Big Wy)

    3. B.O.S

    4. Fell in Love (feat. Rick Ross, Fat Trel)

    5. B***h (feat. Tyga)

    6. Ride With Me

    7. Tyh (feat. Young Thug)

    8. Crazy (feat. Rich The Kid)

    9. Rap Monument

  27. Perfect Timing (2018)

    Perfect Timing (2018)
    Perfect Timing (2018). Picture: Album artwork

  28. Racks Iin the Middle (ft. Roddy Rich & Hit Boy) (2019)

    Racks Iin the Middle (ft. Roddy Rich & Hit Boy) (2019)
    Racks Iin the Middle (ft. Roddy Rich & Hit Boy) (2019). Picture: Album artwork

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