A Nipsey Hussle documentary from Ava DuVernay is coming to Netflix

Nipsey Hussle documentary from Ava DuVernay is coming to Netflix. Picture: Getty

The feature-length doc will be produced and directed by Ava DuVernay of 'When They See Us'.

Oscar-nominated director Ava DuVernay will produce and direct a feature-length documentary on the late, great Nipsey Hussle, Deadline reports.

Netflix reportedly won an intense bidding war for the film; the rumoured sum that secured the deal is believed to have been in the "high eight figures".

The project will be a co-production between Hussle’s Marathon Films and DuVernay’s ARRAY banner. DuVernay famously created, co-wrote and directed the award-winning Netflix drama series 'When They See Us'.

Netflix have won a bidding war for a Nipsey Hussle documentary (Pictured here in February 2019.). Picture: Getty

The upcoming Nipsey film is set to be DuVernay’s first return to documentaries since '13th', the mass incarceration doc which was released back in 2016.

Nipsey's estate reportedly reached out to DuVernay directly based on their admiration for her previous work, in particular '13th' and 'When They See Us'.

DuVernay herself honoured the late rapper at the Grammy Awards last month in a tribute during the ceremony.

The deal lands less than a year after Nipsey was fatally shot outside his Marathon clothing store in South Los Angeles. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the late rapper's family is participating in the doc.