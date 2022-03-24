Nines reveals he has been released from prison

Nines reveals he has been released from prison. Picture: Instagram

The North-West London rapper is out after originally being sentenced to 28 months in prison on drug related charges

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Nines has been released from prison, sharing on his IG story that he's officially a free man after he was arrested in June 2021 and sentenced in October to 28 months in prison on drugs and money laundering charges.

Revealing that he got a haircut shortly after being released, Nines – whose real name is Courtney Freckleton – pleaded guilty alongside his friend Jason Thompson after he admitted to being apart of a plot to import 28kg of cannabis into the UK from Spain and Poland.

Nines reveals he's been released from prison on his IG story. Picture: Instagram

According to the court documents, they were involved in efforts to import the class B narcotic, according to Harrow Crown Court, and another attempt had been attempted. The two were remanded in custody while sentence was postponed.

Nines and Thompson were apprehended in June after a police investigation spanned London and Borehamwood, Hertfordshire. The breach of encrypted messaging service Encrochat is thought to have prompted the police investigations.

After making an appearance in court, Nines and Thompson both admitted conspiracy to import the Class B drug into the UK from Poland and Spain.

Nines reveals he's been released from prison on his IG story. Picture: Instagram

Fans of the rapper have been celebrating the news of his release on social media since he posted the Insta story.

One fan wrote: "NINES IS FRESH HOME !! The prison seen the weather and said “f*ck it , let nines out".

Another one commented: "Nines insta story yooooo he’s fresh home!!!! Real music is back in time for summer".

A third person added: "nines is out so im happy. that’s it".

Nines is free & the sun is shining? Coincidence? I think not — MR. WORDLEWIDE (@isthatscully) March 24, 2022

Nines is home, summer is gonna be amazing — 1 (@goz1be) March 24, 2022

Nines seeing the current uk music scene and deciding to return pic.twitter.com/R6lGB2MHks — DON CB™️ (@cbizdinho) March 24, 2022

Nines fresh home to save the summer? GOD IS GOOD — JoceWavy (@JoceWavy) March 24, 2022