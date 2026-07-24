Nines surprises fans with New Album ‘Lost Tapes’, a year after retirement

Nines surprises fans with New Album ‘Lost Tapes’, a year after retirement. Picture: Getty Images

Rapper Nines has surprised fans by coming out of his retirement with a surprise drop, with mixtape ‘Lost Tapes’, featuring Odeal, Mostack and more. But is Nines still retired? What songs are on the project?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Nines on why he's really retiring from music & his final show 🎤

Nines has surprised fans with a brand-new album ‘Lost Tapes’ after previously saying that ‘Quit While You’re Ahead’ would be his last project before retirement.

The 36-year-old is one of the most defining voices of what UK rap sounds like today, creating a unique laid-back and authentic vibe that is replicated in newer UK rap and trap artists.

Since his debut in 2007, he has evolved as an artist, achieving records that some thought would be unachievable for a UK artist.

Nines. Picture: Getty Images

Despite his fame and influence, fans were shocked to hear that he would be retiring in 2024, previously stating that “No money can make me come back.”

However, after sharing a post to Instagram on July 23rd, Nines surprised fans with a new album, announcing it would be dropping that same night.

He wrote: “Lost Tapes out at midnight. Blame @m.o.on.the.beats for losing my Tijuana Freestyle.”

Featuring 18 tracks, the mixtape features a series of unreleased tracks that didn’t make it onto his iconic albums.

‘Lost Tapes’ also features some extra-special collaborations with the likes of Odeal, Mostack, J-Hus, Skrapz and a whole lot more.

Nines. Picture: Getty Images

From ‘Crop Circle 2’ to ‘One Foot Out ’, there is a whole range of eras featured from the rapper.

Fans are elated with the new music, although it is still undetermined if he has returned or is simply dropping music that was already made.

One fan said: “Best thing that's dropped in 2026.”

Another wrote: “NEW NINES OH MY DAYS MY LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL.”