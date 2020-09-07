Nines 'Crabs In A Bucket' UK & Ireland Tour: Dates, locations, tickets and more

Nines 'Crabs In A Bucket' UK & Ireland Tour. Picture: Getty

Rapper Nines has announced his 2021 UK and Ireland Tour 'Crabs In A Bucket'.

By Tiana Williams

London rapper Nines has announced his 2021 UK and Ireland tour, just days after landing his first number one album 'Crabs In A Bucket'.

The North-West London rapper beaten huge stars such as Metallica and Katy Perry to the number one spot, on the UK Official Charts.

The musician's third album, 'Crabs In A Bucket', was the most streamed and downloaded record of the week.

Church road got more trophies than white hart lane #IceCityGonePlatinumBaby pic.twitter.com/eDdpObpnBG — Nines (@nines1ace) September 4, 2020

In a video Nines uploaded to Twitter, he thanked his fans and paid tribute to some of his inspirations.

'Crabs In A Bucket' is the rappers third studio album, and is his first project on a major label.

The content of the album reflects his life and what he has been through. The music documents his journey as a young boy growing up on Church Road estate and developing into a grown man.

The title encapsulates his story and represents the difficulties of trying to leave his past. Last June, the rapper was stabbed in Maida Vale – not far from his childhood home.

In an interview with The Guardian last month, Nines said "After that success I could have been anywhere in the world".

The "I See You Shining" rapper continued "I could have booked a flight and been chilling on a beach, but I'm hanging on the estate every day, top of the charts, and look, I ended up getting stabbed."

Nines revealed that he once upon a time felt like the crab in a bucket who kept trying, and failing, to climb out.

However, now he has found success in his music and film career and he is set to tour next year!

See below for the UK Tour's dates, locations and tickets below.