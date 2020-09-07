Nines 'Crabs In A Bucket' UK & Ireland Tour: Dates, locations, tickets and more
7 September 2020, 17:19 | Updated: 7 September 2020, 18:03
Rapper Nines has announced his 2021 UK and Ireland Tour 'Crabs In A Bucket'.
London rapper Nines has announced his 2021 UK and Ireland tour, just days after landing his first number one album 'Crabs In A Bucket'.
The North-West London rapper beaten huge stars such as Metallica and Katy Perry to the number one spot, on the UK Official Charts.
The musician's third album, 'Crabs In A Bucket', was the most streamed and downloaded record of the week.
Church road got more trophies than white hart lane #IceCityGonePlatinumBaby pic.twitter.com/eDdpObpnBG— Nines (@nines1ace) September 4, 2020
In a video Nines uploaded to Twitter, he thanked his fans and paid tribute to some of his inspirations.
'Crabs In A Bucket' is the rappers third studio album, and is his first project on a major label.
The content of the album reflects his life and what he has been through. The music documents his journey as a young boy growing up on Church Road estate and developing into a grown man.
The title encapsulates his story and represents the difficulties of trying to leave his past. Last June, the rapper was stabbed in Maida Vale – not far from his childhood home.
In an interview with The Guardian last month, Nines said "After that success I could have been anywhere in the world".
The "I See You Shining" rapper continued "I could have booked a flight and been chilling on a beach, but I'm hanging on the estate every day, top of the charts, and look, I ended up getting stabbed."
Nines revealed that he once upon a time felt like the crab in a bucket who kept trying, and failing, to climb out.
However, now he has found success in his music and film career and he is set to tour next year!
See below for the UK Tour's dates, locations and tickets below.
-
Dates, Times and Location
Thursday, 29 April 2021
Dublin, The Academy
UK:
Sunday, 02 May 2021
Great Hall - Student's Union, Cardiff University. 7:00PM
Monday, 03 May 2021
O2 Academy Leeds, Leeds. 7:00PM
Tuesday, 04 May 2021
SWG3 Galvanizers Glasgow.
Wednesday, 05 May 2021
Rock City, Nottingham. 17:00 PM.
Thursday, 06 May 2021
O2 Academy Birmingham, Birmingham. 7:00PM
Friday, 07 May 2021
O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester. 8:00PM
Sunday, 09 May 2021
O2 Academy Brixton, London. 7PM
Tickets for my second ever tour go live this Friday at 10am. See you in 2021🦀💎 pic.twitter.com/mn0gzZTYLe— Nines (@nines1ace) September 7, 2020
-
Tickets
Tickets are on sale from Friday at 10am.