Why did Nicki Minaj unfollow JT and Ice Spice? Here's everything we know.

Nicki Minaj has unfollowed fellow rappers JT, part of City Girls, and Ice Spice amid rumours of beef between her and the musicians.

The 41-year-old rapper has hit the unfollow on two of her collaborators - she released 'Barbie World' with Ice Spice just last year and brought out JT in Boston for her Pink Friday 2 tour just a few months ago.

So, what is the reason behind Nicki Minaj's Instagram unfollowing of JT and Ice Spice? Here's everything we know.

Nicki Minaj just unfollowed JT and Ice Spice… pic.twitter.com/WzJ83AakBZ — mazzy (@mazzypopstar) August 21, 2024

Why did Nicki Minaj unfollow Ice Spice?

A social media user pointed out that Nicki is no longer following rappers Ice Spice and JT, leading fans to speculate why that may be the case.

In May 2024, Ice Spice's former pal leaked some text messages where she described Nicki as 'ungrateful and delusional.'

Although Nicki has not responded to these allegations, Ice Spice did in a chat with Rolling Stone: "We don’t have the closest relationship, you know? But we’re definitely good,” she said at the time, explaining that she only sent the texts out of frustration.

Why did Nicki Minaj unfollow JT?

JT and Nicki Minaj have had beef before a few years ago, largely stemming from JT's duo City Girls diss tracks and old tweets.

However, some social media users think Minaj shaded JT in a Stationhead rant last month.

She said: "But you also have to question why a person would go from unliking you to loving you. Isn't that odd? Well, you don't say..." which some fans thought was about JT.

Of course, this is all pure speculation, and neither party has addressed the unfollowings.

The Barbz seem to be convinced that there is beef between the rappers as one said "oh girl not another fight."

"She literally has a remix w JT omg," another quipped.