Nicki Minaj & SZA beef explained: Why are they beefing?

Nicki Minaj & SZA beef explained: Why are they beefing?

Nicki Minaj has thrown major shots at SZA on Twitter whilst the ‘All the Stars’ singer is currently performing on the Grand National Tour with Kendrick Lamar– but why? Here is the rundown on what exactly the ‘Anaconda’ rapper has against the R&B star.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Nicki Minaj has hit out at R&B sensation SZA, putting her on blast to her 27.9 million followers, both engaging in the online spat, despite SZA currently on her Grand National world tour with Kendrick Lamar.

The ‘Roman’s Revenge’ rapper took to her socials on the 15th July, in true Nicki fashion, to call out what she alleges was bullying from Terrence "Punch" Henderson, the president of record label, Top Dawg Entertainment, whom she refers to as ‘that man from tde’.

The tweet read: “lol. Yall remember that man from tde who kept bullying me on Twitter for no reason? We have the receipts. lol. I never even responded to him. What was his name again, yall? Im going to give him a nickname. Ima call him “Minus 30 million” from now on. #JusticeForDemoree”

Now, how is SZA involved in this statement?

Well, Top Dawg Entertainment is the record label the ‘Lost’ singer is signed to, as well as Terrence, the man Nicki was hating on, being her old manager.

SZA conveniently tweeted just minutes after the above tweet, in a response that she says had nothing to do with Nicki’s own tweet, in which she said: “ Mercury retrograde .. don’t take the bait lol silly goose.”

The Head of the Barbs took this personally and has since tweeted over 20 times, coming for the singer, targeting her appearance, her music, and her success.

One tweet read: “Sza if every song you’ve ever done vanished right now the music business wouldn’t even miss you. I’ve been to countries that never heard of you. I know you’re not THAT stupid are you?”

SZA, on the other hand, has tweeted in response just 3 times.

Her last tweet said: “Lmao lemme go back to being calm shy and meek . Yall have blessed night ! See you tommorw for night 2 Paris!!”

It is certainly a messy situation, sending each individual’s fanbases to their defense.

So, what is Nicki’s beef?

In the past few weeks, the rap star has hit out at Megan Thee Stallion also as well as Roc Nation.

She alleged wrongdoing from the record label, claiming they stunted her career, so she is clearly in an era of calling people out.

In the tweets, it is clear her anger towards SZA was because of the initial indirect, her not liking the idea of SZA defending Terrence Howard, the man she was accusatory of.

Fans are also suspecting it is to do with the ‘Starships’ rapper's long-standing beef with Cardi B.

This theory comes from Nicki’s beef with Megan Thee Stallion, who isn’t just a Roc Nation artist but a collaborator of Cardi.

SZA has recently seemed to tease a collaboration with the ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper, so fans are suggesting the rapstress has some resentment against that.

The spat has continued over the week, with SZA leaking texts message from someone who is allegedly Nicki, inwhich she asks to collaborate with the 'Lost' singer.

Fans are gagged, because it was just in the previous tweets that Nicki was claiming to not even know her music.

In her response, the 'Anaconda' rapper claimed that one of the R&B artist's biggest track, 'Rich Baby Daddy' was originally meant for her, but she turned the collaboration down.

She also brought Beyoncé's name into it, claiming the track that SZA wrote for their collaboration on 'Feeling Myself', was trash.

A very sticky situation, to say the least!