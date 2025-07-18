Nicki Minaj claps back at SZA beef with claims about Drake & Beyonce

Nicki Minaj claps back at SZA beef with claims about Drake & Beyonce. Picture: Alamy

Nicki Minaj has hit back at SZA once again in their continued drama, after the ‘Snooze’ singer shared alleged leaked texts. What are the girls beefing over? And what does the lyric ‘cooking up the bass looking like a kilo’ have to do with it?

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Nicki Minaj has critiqued the ‘cooking up the bass looking like a kilo’ lyric featured in her and Beyoncé’s song, as well as claiming Drake wanted her and not SZA on his track, in response to leaked text messages– but what does this all mean?

Following on from the initial beef that started on 15th July between the two stars, the ‘Lost’ singer hit back at the 20-tweet hate from the rapstress, by sharing text messages that contradict the opinions she has been sharing online.

In the messages posted by the singer on the 17th July, Nicki seemingly reached out to a member of SZA’s team asking for a collaboration.

SZA. Picture: Alamy

Nicki says: “Is sza recording right now? Got this hook, I think she would be dope on.”

SZA tweeted the messages with the caption: “Nicki. You absolutely know my music and what I contribute ,cause you’ve asked for features twice to no response .

In addition to rapping my lyrics on feeling myself “Cooking up the bass looking like a kilo”? Lol ur having a moment ..im not sure why but be blessed.”

The reason fans are so gagged by this is because the ‘Starships’ rapper had been coming for the singer's music and talent publicly prior, these messages suggesting that that wasn’t always her opinion.

SZA's tweet with leaked messages. Picture: Twitter via @sza

However, Nicki has quickly hit back, doubling down on her opinion of SZA’s lack of talent, claiming that one of SZA’s most successful tracks in collaboration with Drake, ‘Rich Baby Daddy’, was originally meant for her, and SZA was just a replacement.

The track, which features the ‘The Weekend’ singer, has over 600,000 sales in the UK alone.

But what did Nicki say in response to the lyric ‘cooking up the bass looking like a kilo’?

Here are all the details.

Who wrote the ‘cooking up the bass looking like a kilo’ lyrics, and what song is it on?

Nicki Minaj. Picture: Alamy

So, in direct response to the leaked messages, Nicki had a few things to say, including criticising SZA’s alleged ‘bragging’ about writing for the Queen, Beyoncé, taking to her Twitter page.

The Grammy winner, as well as writing her own songs, has written ‘Consideration’ for Rihanna as well as ‘Feeling Myself’ for Nicki.

The rapper claimed in a tweet response that neither she nor Queen Bey was impressed by the lyrics written by SZA.

She tweeted: “I remember me & Beyonce were going back & forth on the phone about that part of the song.

Bey was like you sing it, I was like NOOOOO you sing it, she was like noooooo you sing it, I was like PLEASE!!!!!”

Nicki Minaj & Beyoncé — Feeling Myself (2014)pic.twitter.com/NmCyeaRqIm — y2k (@y2kpopart) May 26, 2025

She continued: “None of us wanted to sing those s**t lyrics.”

So, other than coming for SZA’s appearance and voice, she has now come for her songwriting skills, bringing the Queen’s name into it.

SZA is yet to respond, but fans have been quick to come to her defence.

One said: “Begging for a feature and then telling Everybody u don't know their music is nasty work.”

Another said: “Not you were her ghostwriter.”

Nicki Minah tweet. Picture: Twitter via @nickiminaj

However, there are still Barbz coming to Nicki’s defence.

One said: “It took you 24 hours to conjure this up LMFAOO girl.”

Whilst the drama continues to unfold, you know that we will keep you up to date with all the intricacies and context for the drama, so check back here!