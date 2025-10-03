Nicki Minaj responds to Cardi B tweets

Nicki Minaj responds to Cardi B tweets. Picture: Getty Images and Alamy

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have been going at it over on Twitter as their beef has reignited following both of the rappers bringing their kids, Kulture and Papa Bear, into the drama. But have they apologised? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj have been going through probably the most explosive time in their age-old beef on Twitter this week, and now they have both ‘apologised’, but is it the end of the beef?

They have been public about their disagreement since 2017, but as of September 2025, their beef has never been so personal.

Both of the rappers have been throwing shots at each other's kids, specifically Kulture and Papa Bear.

On the ‘Superbass’ rapper’s son’s birthday, she picked up the beef targeting the ‘Press’ rappers, man, Stefon Diggs, her pregnancy, and her album sales.

Nicki Minaj v Cardi B. Picture: Getty Images

She even tweeted about the star’s eldest child, Kulture: “Kulture u a roach & a monkey. Like your sister.”

It seemed that things could have turned physical with Cardi demanding an ‘addy’ so they could squash the beef, but it doesn’t seem that happened.

Nicki, in her continuous rant since September 30th, has also involved her coming for Jay-Z, Beyoncé, and Saucy Santana; she has been holding nothing back.

Cardi also encouraged Nicki to seek ‘help’ and get offline.

However, to try and put an end to the beef, it seemed that Nicki tried to apologise for her previous comments.

Tweet exchange. Picture: Twitter via @NICKIMINAJ & @iamcardib

Nick tweeted: “Dear Kulture, truth is: I did all of this for a bigger purpose and one day you’ll understand… you’re a cute child & lots of kids have cute little funny looking gums before they grow into all of their features.”

Nicki continued: “I apologize. As a child of God & QUEEN of my community who look to me for integrity… you’re an innocent child & don’t deserve any of this.”

Cardi then took to her own Twitter to ‘apologise’.

She shared a long tweet, rounding it up by saying: “Please don’t hate me when you grow up cause your mommy rather give me more attention than she gives you ..hopefully when somebody that really cares about her puts her in rehab and get her the help she needs she come out and read you a book’

Apologies. Picture: Twitter via @NICKIMINAJ & @iamcardib

Both women clearly have a sarcastic tone within their apologies, and have since still been sending jabs.

It seems this beef has no end, and fans can’t seem to see a resolution between the pair.

However, this beef has boosted both of the artists' album sales and streaming numbers so that is a silver lining to the messiness.