Nicki Minaj responds to Cardi B tweets

3 October 2025, 14:12

Nicki Minaj responds to Cardi B tweets
Nicki Minaj responds to Cardi B tweets. Picture: Getty Images and Alamy

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have been going at it over on Twitter as their beef has reignited following both of the rappers bringing their kids, Kulture and Papa Bear, into the drama. But have they apologised? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj have been going through probably the most explosive time in their age-old beef on Twitter this week, and now they have both ‘apologised’, but is it the end of the beef?

They have been public about their disagreement since 2017, but as of September 2025, their beef has never been so personal.

Both of the rappers have been throwing shots at each other's kids, specifically Kulture and Papa Bear.

On the ‘Superbass’ rapper’s son’s birthday, she picked up the beef targeting the ‘Press’ rappers, man, Stefon Diggs, her pregnancy, and her album sales.

Nicki Minaj v Cardi B
Nicki Minaj v Cardi B. Picture: Getty Images

She even tweeted about the star’s eldest child, Kulture: “Kulture u a roach & a monkey. Like your sister.”

It seemed that things could have turned physical with Cardi demanding an ‘addy’ so they could squash the beef, but it doesn’t seem that happened.

Nicki, in her continuous rant since September 30th, has also involved her coming for Jay-Z, Beyoncé, and Saucy Santana; she has been holding nothing back.

Cardi also encouraged Nicki to seek ‘help’ and get offline.

However, to try and put an end to the beef, it seemed that Nicki tried to apologise for her previous comments.

Tweet exchange
Tweet exchange. Picture: Twitter via @NICKIMINAJ & @iamcardib

Nick tweeted: “Dear Kulture, truth is: I did all of this for a bigger purpose and one day you’ll understand… you’re a cute child & lots of kids have cute little funny looking gums before they grow into all of their features.”

Nicki continued: “I apologize. As a child of God & QUEEN of my community who look to me for integrity… you’re an innocent child & don’t deserve any of this.”

Cardi then took to her own Twitter to ‘apologise’.

She shared a long tweet, rounding it up by saying: “Please don’t hate me when you grow up cause your mommy rather give me more attention than she gives you ..hopefully when somebody that really cares about her puts her in rehab and get her the help she needs she come out and read you a book’

Apologies
Apologies. Picture: Twitter via @NICKIMINAJ & @iamcardib

Both women clearly have a sarcastic tone within their apologies, and have since still been sending jabs.

It seems this beef has no end, and fans can’t seem to see a resolution between the pair.

However, this beef has boosted both of the artists' album sales and streaming numbers so that is a silver lining to the messiness.

Nicki Minaj & Cardi B
Nicki Minaj & Cardi B. Picture: Getty Images and Alamy

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Cardi B & Nicki Minaj beef: Tweets & fight explained

Cardi B & Nicki Minaj: What happened & why are they arguing

Doja Cat’s ‘Tour Ma Vie’ World Tour 2026: UK Dates, Tickets & Venues

Doja Cat’s ‘Tour Ma Vie’ World Tour 2026: UK Dates, Tickets & Venues

D Block Europe Tour 2025: How to get DBE tickets & dates

D Block Europe Tour 2025: How to get DBE tickets & dates

The 10 best movies and TV shows to help you celebrate Black History Month

The 10 best movies and TV shows to help you celebrate Black History Month

Trending

Why are Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner suing Ray J?

Why are Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner suing Ray J?

How many children does Cardi B have? Her kids’ ages & names

How many children does Cardi B have? Her kids’ ages & names

Young Thug confirms split from girlfriend Mariah The Scientist following cheating scandal

Young Thug confirms split from girlfriend Mariah The Scientist following cheating scandal

Love Island UK 2025: All the couples still together from series 12

Love Island UK 2025: All the couples still together from series 12

Marlon Wayans & Tyriq Withers share favourite part about UK culture

Marlon Wayans & Tyriq Withers share favourite part about UK culture

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working