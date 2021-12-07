Nick Cannon's alleged nude photo leak sends fans into frenzy

7 December 2021, 13:44 | Updated: 7 December 2021, 14:12

The Wild 'N Out host had fans on Twitter going nuts after his leaked nude went viral

Nick Cannon set the internet on fire last night when his nude photo leaked online. The selfie, which included his face, shows every inch of Nick's private area sending fans into shock.

After a video clip of his apparent bulge went viral earlier in the day, the nude pic randomly dropped straight after and fans couldn't help but react on Twitter to the image.

One fan wrote: "so nick cannon actually has a CANNON".

Another commented: "Nick cannon got to chill man… whoever crushed up viagra in this man coffee this morning gettin fired and going to hell lol".

A third fan commented: "His [name] aint Nick Cannon, his name is Dick Cannon".

Here are some of the best reacts on Twitter.

Nick Cannon has seven children with several baby mothers.

He shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, a newborn with Wild ‘N Out model Alyssa Scott, twins with a woman named Abby De La Rosa, a daughter named Powerful Queen with model Brittany Bell and a 4-year-old named Golden.

Nick Cannon at the 28th Annual Pan African Film Festival
Nick Cannon at the 28th Annual Pan African Film Festival. Picture: Getty

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA.

