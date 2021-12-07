Nick Cannon's alleged nude photo leak sends fans into frenzy

The Wild 'N Out host had fans on Twitter going nuts after his leaked nude went viral

Nick Cannon set the internet on fire last night when his nude photo leaked online. The selfie, which included his face, shows every inch of Nick's private area sending fans into shock.

After a video clip of his apparent bulge went viral earlier in the day, the nude pic randomly dropped straight after and fans couldn't help but react on Twitter to the image.

One fan wrote: "so nick cannon actually has a CANNON".

Another commented: "Nick cannon got to chill man… whoever crushed up viagra in this man coffee this morning gettin fired and going to hell lol".

A third fan commented: "His [name] aint Nick Cannon, his name is Dick Cannon".

Here are some of the best reacts on Twitter.

Now I can see why Nick Cannon got all those kids cuz babyyyyy 🥴 pic.twitter.com/HEjFStIvNi — ❄Issac⛄ (@K2Fanatic) December 6, 2021

Me when I trip n fall in front of Nick Cannon: pic.twitter.com/hlczj7HOCj — KAY 🦋 (@Kay_Mundzhedzi) December 7, 2021

Me: Oh God why is Nick cannon trending, got another girl pregnant



*Clicks nick cannon*



Me: pic.twitter.com/HHEujuzXmx — Durag Thief (@Osagethepisces) December 6, 2021

Nick Cannon came to work like.. pic.twitter.com/Yhzw5VjWpP — DallasScorpio92 (@DallasScorpio92) December 6, 2021

Apparently the reason Nick Cannon has so many kids is, he can impregnate you long distance. — NoOneUkno (@PissedAuntie67) December 6, 2021

Omg Nick Cannon pic.twitter.com/a3WXmefSxa — Wassup Bri (@ImJustBriana) December 7, 2021

Me when I see Nick Cannon.... pic.twitter.com/vZr5rvkLla — Damn Bitch You're Like 30 (@__quing_) December 7, 2021

Nick Cannon has seven children with several baby mothers.

He shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, a newborn with Wild ‘N Out model Alyssa Scott, twins with a woman named Abby De La Rosa, a daughter named Powerful Queen with model Brittany Bell and a 4-year-old named Golden.

Nick Cannon at the 28th Annual Pan African Film Festival. Picture: Getty

