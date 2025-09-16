Nick Cannon reveals the real reason he had 12 kids

16 September 2025, 17:37

Nick Cannon reveals the real reason he had 12 kids
Nick Cannon reveals the real reason he had 12 kids. Picture: Getty Images

Nick Cannon has disclosed his reason as to why he has so many children. The star, once married to Mariah Carey, is known for having a blended, untraditional family, but why? Here are all the details.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nick Cannon, who is known as a host and comedian, is also famous for having 12 kids with 6 women, which he has recently revealed has a deeper root.

His kids consist of: Moroccan (14) and Monroe (14) , Golden (8), Powerful(4), Zion (3) and Zillion (3), his late child Zen, Legendary (2), Onyx (3), Rise (1), Beautiful (2), and Halo (2).

The presenter iconically was married to none other than Mariah Carey, sharing two children with Nick, Moroccan and Monroe, who are twins.

Nick Cannon, Mariah Carey with kids
Nick Cannon, Mariah Carey with kids. Picture: Getty Images

Their relationship was a big deal at the time when they got married in 2008, both having their own respective careers; however, their divorce brought drama.

Nick has recently been diagnosed with narcissistic personality disorder and has spoken about their breakup being rooted in him feeling insecure in the shadow of Mariah’s fame.

Now, in an interview with The Breakfast Club, he has revealed that him having so many children by different women has to do specifically with his breakup.

Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon. Picture: Getty Images

He said: “It wasn’t like I was acting out. It was more of being careless, being frivolous with my process, because I could do it, because I had the money, because I had the access to whoever and however I wanted to move.”

Nick added: “If I would have done the work and the healing after getting divorced, I probably would have took my time in a lot of other scenarios. I thought that was the answer a lot of times. It was like, ‘Oh, I’mma figure it out over here. I’mma figure it out over here, [as] opposed [to] leaving trauma every step of the way, instead fixing it from its origin.”

This has sent the Internet into a frenzy, as Nick seems to suggest that his children were created from unsolved ‘trauma’.

Fans are critical of the star’s choices, despite his baby's mothers commenting on how supportive of a father figure he is.

One fan commented: “I wonder if Nick Cannon is having some regrets. 12 kids is trippy!”

Another said: “I'll give it to Nick Cannon, that guy is very self-aware.”

Nick Cannon & Abby De La Rosa with their children
Nick Cannon & Abby De La Rosa with their children. Picture: Instagram @abbydelarosa

