Nick Cannon reveals the real reason he had 12 kids

Nick Cannon has disclosed his reason as to why he has so many children. The star, once married to Mariah Carey, is known for having a blended, untraditional family, but why? Here are all the details.

Nick Cannon, who is known as a host and comedian, is also famous for having 12 kids with 6 women, which he has recently revealed has a deeper root.

His kids consist of: Moroccan (14) and Monroe (14) , Golden (8), Powerful(4), Zion (3) and Zillion (3), his late child Zen, Legendary (2), Onyx (3), Rise (1), Beautiful (2), and Halo (2).

The presenter iconically was married to none other than Mariah Carey, sharing two children with Nick, Moroccan and Monroe, who are twins.

Their relationship was a big deal at the time when they got married in 2008, both having their own respective careers; however, their divorce brought drama.

Nick has recently been diagnosed with narcissistic personality disorder and has spoken about their breakup being rooted in him feeling insecure in the shadow of Mariah’s fame.

Now, in an interview with The Breakfast Club, he has revealed that him having so many children by different women has to do specifically with his breakup.

He said: “It wasn’t like I was acting out. It was more of being careless, being frivolous with my process, because I could do it, because I had the money, because I had the access to whoever and however I wanted to move.”

Nick added: “If I would have done the work and the healing after getting divorced, I probably would have took my time in a lot of other scenarios. I thought that was the answer a lot of times. It was like, ‘Oh, I’mma figure it out over here. I’mma figure it out over here, [as] opposed [to] leaving trauma every step of the way, instead fixing it from its origin.”

This has sent the Internet into a frenzy, as Nick seems to suggest that his children were created from unsolved ‘trauma’.

🚨 Trauma responses can show up in people’s lives in many ways! @nickcannon shares that having 12 kids wasn’t intentional, it was just, ‘Whatever happens, happens 🤷🏾‍♂️’. Tap to hear Nick reflect on his healing journey! pic.twitter.com/6CqFIC1lvG — The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) September 15, 2025

Fans are critical of the star’s choices, despite his baby's mothers commenting on how supportive of a father figure he is.

One fan commented: “I wonder if Nick Cannon is having some regrets. 12 kids is trippy!”

Another said: “I'll give it to Nick Cannon, that guy is very self-aware.”