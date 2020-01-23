Nick Cannon accused of giving Orlando Brown oral sex, turns it into "teachable moment"

Nick Cannon has responded to claims he had a sexual encounter with Orlando Brown. Picture: Getty

Wild 'N' Out host has responded to Orlando Brown's claims that Nick Cannon performed oral sex on him.

Nick Cannon has responded to Orlando Brown after the former Disney star alleged that Cannon had performed oral sex on him.

On Wednesday (Jan. 22), Orlando Brown posted a black-and-white video in which he claimed that Nick performed oral sex on him. Brown said "Nick, I let you s**k my d*ck. Okay? Fine, I said it. I let Nick [Cannon] s**k my d**k. And I liked it, it was okay. Nick, you s**ked my d**k. But everybody knows you did it as a female" in the video.

In response, Nick took to Instagram and took the high road after Brown's claims. Cannon focussed on the deeper issue behind Brown's social media outburtsts.

The "Wild 'N' Out" host revealed that he viewed the video as a "cry out for help" from the former That's So Raven actor. He also urged friends of Orlando to support his perceived mental illness.

Cannon posted a screenshot of the article which reported "When I first saw this I thought it was fucking hilarious!!!!" he wrote.

"But then after putting a little cognitive effort and analytical thought to the situation, I figured what a great opportunity for a “teachable moment”!"

Nick continued writing "First off let me say I am praying for the young brother Orlando even though I don’t really know him personally, I have always loved and enjoyed his talent and have been a fan of his past work."

"He was f**king brilliant in Major Payne, and had us all laughing on “Thats So Raven”.

"But this is another crucial example of when we allow our young artists to be prematurely exposed by this demonic business and left out to fend for themselves."

"We need better support systems for our youth and take care of our own."

"I watched various of this young brothers videos and all I see is a cry out for help. So I don’t know if there are any real leaders or solid individuals in this young man’s life but let’s embrace him and tighten him up so he doesn’t become another lost victim to these hollywood circumstances," Nick continued.

Orlando Brown has accused Nick Cannon of performing oral sex on him. Picture: Getty

Lastly, the "Feelin' Freaky" rapper blamed the media for circulating Orlando's video. "The most irresponsible parties involved in all of this is our media, specifically the “culturally conscious," Nick wrote.

"For us to continue to post slander and tear one another down for click bait to make these white supremacy propagated platforms more money is asinine and deplorable."

"These cannibalistic tactics only destroy 'Us.' Really, in post like this, who wins??? We might chuckle, joke, pass the gossip on through our low frequency vibrations but does it truly make you feel good???"

"Especially knowing that there are higher powers looking down at you. So I hold @iheartradio @complex @worldstar accountable!"

