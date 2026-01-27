Ne-Yo & Akon 'Nights Like This' UK Tour 2026: Dates, Venues, & Tickets
27 January 2026, 16:24 | Updated: 27 January 2026, 16:38
Ne-Yo and Akon are joining forces for a UK tour coming this 2026 – but how do you get tickets? And when is the presale? Here are all the details.
Listen to this article
Ne-Yo and Akon are coming together, in a first-of-its-kind UK tour, taking their hits ‘Miss Independent’, ‘Locked Up’, and of course their joint hit ‘Play Hard’ to the stage – but how do you get tickets?
On 8 separate dates, the pair are taking over England and Scotland, putting on what is set to be a show of the life time.
- Summer Walker ‘Finally Over It’ UK tour 2026: Tickets, concert dates & presale
- Bruno Mars' The Romantic UK tour in 2026 & how much are tickets?
- A$AP Rocky 'Don't Be Dumb' 2026 UK tour: Dates, tickets & presale
Ne-Yo, a three-time Grammy winner, is gearing up for a genre switch with a country album soon to be released, so this tour is set to be an exciting one for fans.
But how do you go?
Here are all the details.
What are the dates for Ne-Yo & Akon's 2026 tour?
The musical duo is coming to London, Manchester, and a few more British cities, leaving no fans out.
They have 8 dates in total:
Monday, 27th April | Utilita Arena, Newcastle
Tuesday 28th April |OVO Hydro Glasgow
Thursday 30th April | First Direct Bank Arena, Leeds
Friday 1st May | Co -Op Live, Manchester
Saturday 2nd May | Co -Op Live, Manchester
Monday 4th May | Utilita Arena, Birmingham
Friday 8th May | The O2 Arena, London
Saturday 9th May | The O2 Arena, London
How to get tickets to Ne-Yo & Akon 2026 UK Tour?
Fans are able to access pre-sale on Wednesday, 28th January, from 10:00 am.
You can sign up for presale here.
The tickets go on general sale on January 30th at 10:00 am.
You can purchase them from here.