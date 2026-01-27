Ne-Yo & Akon 'Nights Like This' UK Tour 2026: Dates, Venues, & Tickets

27 January 2026, 16:24 | Updated: 27 January 2026, 16:38

Ne-Yo & Akon 2026 tour
Ne-Yo & Akon 2026 tour. Picture: Live Nation

Ne-Yo and Akon are joining forces for a UK tour coming this 2026 – but how do you get tickets? And when is the presale? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Ne-Yo and Akon are coming together, in a first-of-its-kind UK tour, taking their hits ‘Miss Independent’, ‘Locked Up’, and of course their joint hit ‘Play Hard’ to the stage – but how do you get tickets?

On 8 separate dates, the pair are taking over England and Scotland, putting on what is set to be a show of the life time.

Ne-Yo, a three-time Grammy winner, is gearing up for a genre switch with a country album soon to be released, so this tour is set to be an exciting one for fans.

Ne-Yo & Akon
Ne-Yo & Akon. Picture: Press Release

But how do you go?

Here are all the details.

What are the dates for Ne-Yo & Akon's 2026 tour?

The musical duo is coming to London, Manchester, and a few more British cities, leaving no fans out.

They have 8 dates in total:

Ne-Yo & Akon 2026 tour
Ne-Yo & Akon 2026 tour. Picture: Getty Images

Monday, 27th April | Utilita Arena, Newcastle

Tuesday 28th April |OVO Hydro Glasgow

Thursday 30th April | First Direct Bank Arena, Leeds

Friday 1st May | Co -Op Live, Manchester

Saturday 2nd May | Co -Op Live, Manchester

Monday 4th May | Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Friday 8th May | The O2 Arena, London

Saturday 9th May | The O2 Arena, London

Ne-Yo & Akon tour
Ne-Yo & Akon tour. Picture: Live Nation

How to get tickets to Ne-Yo & Akon 2026 UK Tour?

Fans are able to access pre-sale on Wednesday, 28th January, from 10:00 am.

You can sign up for presale here.

The tickets go on general sale on January 30th at 10:00 am.

You can purchase them from here.

