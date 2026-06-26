New Future Album 'The Real Me' 2026: Release date & features

New Future Album 'The Real Me' 2026: Release date & features. Picture: Getty Images

Rapper Future is back and has teased new music, and fans can’t wait for the new album, ‘The Real Me’. But is there a Drake & Future collab? When is the release date for Future’s ‘Real Me’? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Future has announced his new album ‘The Real Me’ is dropping this year, set to be his first solo drop since 2022.

The rapper is finally back after a divisive few years in the industry following his fallout with Drake after his collaboration with Metro Boomin on the diss album ‘We Don’t Trust You’.

The newest project is set to be one of the most highly anticipated hip-hop albums of the year.

Future. Picture: Getty Images

Brand new single ‘Radio’ has dropped, giving fans insight into what sound to expect from the Atlanta rapper.

But when is it dropping? & Who is on it?

Here are all the details.

What is the release date for Future’s new album ‘The Real Me’?

Future’s new album ‘The Real Me’. Picture: Getty Images

Fans don’t have to wait too long for this exciting new project.

Future tweeted on June 25th: “Pluto Summer #THEREALME. Album of the century JULY 10th.”

So, with the new album landing on July 10th, fans are already gearing up for the impending hype.

Who is featured on Future’s new album ‘The Real Me’?

Future. Picture: Getty Images

As of right now, the details are very few and far between.

However, that being said, with his most recent releases being collabs, and the title of the project seeming personal, this could be an entirely solo project.

Fans are keen for another Drake collab after the success of ‘Ran To Atlanta’.

There are rumours around potential Lil Uzi, Ken Carson, and Playboi Carti features as well.