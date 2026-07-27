Who is new Black Panther actor, David Jonsson? & When does Black Panther 3 come out?

Who is new Black Panther actor, David Jonsson? & When does Black Panther 3 come out? Picture: alamy

Marvel has revealed the new Black Panther as British actor David Jonsson, following the passing of Chadwick Boseman. So who is the new Black Panther actor? When does Black Panther 3 come out? & What other movies & TV shows has David Jonsson been in?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Black Panther 3 has revealed its new Black Panther, who was famously played by the late Chadwick Boseman, is new actor David Jonsson, who will play T’Challa’s son – but who is he? What films and TV has David Jonnson been in before? & What is the Black Panther 3 release date?

Marvel surprised fans with a surprise unveiling at the San Diego Comic Con on July 25th hosted by the film’s director Ryan Coogler.

Following on from the shock death of much-loved actor Chadwick Boseman back in 2020 after a private battle with cancer, fans were doubtful about the future of the franchise.

David Jonsson at Comic Con 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the second installment, saw the character Shuri, played by Letitia Wright, take on the role, but this move was different from the original story, and the movie didn’t perform as well as it could have.

Ryan Coogler welcomed a British actor to the stage for the first time as the iconic superhero at Comic Con, and the crowd went crazy.

But who is David Jonsson? Why does he look familiar?

David Jonsson & Letitia Wright. Picture: alamy

Here are all the details.

Who is Black Panther actor David Jonsonn? & What is his ethnicity?

David is a 32-year-old British actor who has been on the rise in the UK for some time now, being awarded the Rising Star Award at the 2025 BAFTAs.

David Jonsonn. Picture: alamy

While he hasn’t had a ‘big break’ as such yet, where fans have seen him, he is acknowledged as a great talent.

David started out on stage in the West End, later making his film debut in the rom-com Rye Lane in 2023.

More recently, he has starred in Wasteman, alongside Tom Blyth, for which he was nominated for Best Lead Performance.

David Jonsson in Wasteman. Picture: alamy

The 32-year-old comes from a Creole background, originating from Sierra Leone, with traces of Nigerian, Caribbean and Swedish heritage.

He was born and raised in East London as the youngest of four siblings.

When is Black Panther 3 coming out?

David Jonsson & Black Panther 3. Picture: alamy

The film is yet to start production; however, it has been confirmed that David Jonsson will be playing T’Challa’s son.

Fan favourites in the cast, Letitia Wright and Winston Duke, will also feature in the sequel.

It is set for a release date of December 15th, 2028.