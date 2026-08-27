Netflix announces Top Boy spin-offs with Barry Keoghan as Johnny boy

Netflix announces spin-off with Barry Keoghan as Johnny boy. Picture: Getty Images

Netflix has added two new shows to the Top Boy universe, starring Barry Keoghan and Jasmine Jobson in their own respective shows, Jonny Boy and Jaq. So when does the new Top Boy come out? Who is Johnny McGee? & Was Barry Keoghan in Top Boy?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Netflix has just announced two new Top Boy spinoffs, starring Barry Keoghan and Jasmine Jobson as their characters Jonny and Jaq, in Jonny Boy and Jaq, but when are the shows coming out? Will Sully be in it?

Top Boy is one of the most successful British series, having a huge impact.

Winning several BAFTAs, the show wasn’t just a hit amongst fans; it was critically acclaimed.

Ending with its dramatic season finale in 2023, the show has been missed, but now, 2 brand-new spinoffs have been announced.

Here are all the details.

Jasmine Jobson at BAFTAs. Picture: Getty Images

What is Jonny Boy & Jaq about?

Johnny Boy is a five-episode prequel of Barry Keoghan’s character, Jonny.

The series is being written by the same creator as the original series, Ronan Bennett, and is set to follow the life of the Irish mobster prior to his appearance in Season 3.

Not much was known about the character when he appeared in Top Boy, and now all of those questions will be answered.

Barry Keoghan in Top Boy. Picture: IMDB/Netflix

Speaking to Netflix, the show creators said: “We pitched our vision and idea to Netflix and the Executive Producers, and they were so supportive in wanting to bring our passion project forward, exploring Jonny McGee’s origin story through a new bold lens.”

Jaq, on the other hand, of course, follows the fan-favourite character Jaq played by Jasmine Jobson.

This series is set to have six episodes following on from her last appearance.

Jaq in Top Boy. Picture: IMDB/Netflix

When will the new Top Boy spinoffs be released?

Neither of the series has begun filming yet, set to begin in 2027.

That being said, fans can expect the new shows to hit screens in either late 2027 of early 2028.