'Sister Sister', 'Moesha' & more Black sitcoms coming to Netflix

31 July 2020, 13:42

Sister Sister, Moesha and more black sitcoms coming to Netflix
Sister Sister, Moesha and more black sitcoms coming to Netflix. Picture: Getty

Netflix made a huge announcement about some classic shows coming to their streaming platform soon.

By Matt Tarr

Over the years there have been some iconic sitcoms representing the black community - from classics like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air to modern greats like Black-ish.

> Black owned businesses in the UK: Food, beauty, finance, books and more

Well Netflix have just announced that they're bringing a host of iconic black sitcoms to their streaming service very soon and it's got people very excited.

Sister Sister is coming to Netflix in 2020
Sister Sister is coming to Netflix in 2020. Picture: Getty

Revealing the news, Twitter account Strong Black Lead confirmed that Netflix would soon be streaming the following shows:

Moesha - Aug 1st
The Game S1-3 - Aug 15th
Sister Sister - Sept 1st
Girlfriends - Sept 11th
The Parkers - Oct 1st
Half & Half - Oct 15th
One on One - Oct 15th

Whilst this is exciting news, the bad news for Netflix users in the UK is that currently there are only plans for this update in the US, meaning we'll have to wait a little while longer before reliving some of these amazing pieces of work.

But the conversation around these hit shows got people suggesting other iconic shows that could do with being added to Netflix and there are some absolute bangers being put forward.

Kenan and Kel was a hugely popular call by most people reacting to this news, whilst My Wife and Kids was also mentioned multiple times.

What other black sitcoms would you like to see Netflix adding to its service? Let us know on Twitter @Capital XTRA!

