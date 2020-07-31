'Sister Sister', 'Moesha' & more Black sitcoms coming to Netflix

Sister Sister, Moesha and more black sitcoms coming to Netflix. Picture: Getty

Netflix made a huge announcement about some classic shows coming to their streaming platform soon.

By Matt Tarr

Over the years there have been some iconic sitcoms representing the black community - from classics like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air to modern greats like Black-ish.

Well Netflix have just announced that they're bringing a host of iconic black sitcoms to their streaming service very soon and it's got people very excited.

Sister Sister is coming to Netflix in 2020. Picture: Getty

Revealing the news, Twitter account Strong Black Lead confirmed that Netflix would soon be streaming the following shows:

Moesha - Aug 1st

The Game S1-3 - Aug 15th

Sister Sister - Sept 1st

Girlfriends - Sept 11th

The Parkers - Oct 1st

Half & Half - Oct 15th

One on One - Oct 15th

Whilst this is exciting news, the bad news for Netflix users in the UK is that currently there are only plans for this update in the US, meaning we'll have to wait a little while longer before reliving some of these amazing pieces of work.

But the conversation around these hit shows got people suggesting other iconic shows that could do with being added to Netflix and there are some absolute bangers being put forward.

Kenan and Kel was a hugely popular call by most people reacting to this news, whilst My Wife and Kids was also mentioned multiple times.

What other black sitcoms would you like to see Netflix adding to its service?