Nelly Furtado announces she’s quitting music amid body-shaming comments

Nelly Furtado announces she’s quitting music amid body-shaming comments. Picture: Getty Images

Nelly Furtado has declared she is stepping away from performing and retiring, after facing backlash about her body transformation. Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Nelly Furtado, who is famous for her tracks ‘Say It Right’ and ‘Maneater’, has announced she is stepping away from performing, amid body criticism.

The singer came to fame in the early 2000s and has had a long and successful career.

However, on October 26th, she took to her Instagram to announce her partial retirement.

Whilst she did announce that her stage career was coming to an end, she did confirm that she will continue to write music, as well as pursue other creative endeavors.

Nelly Furtado. Picture: Getty Images

Sharing a photo of her prior to her first-ever performance way back in 2000, she also posted a video of her interacting with fans on stage at a more recent concert in Berlin.

She wrote: “25 years ago today, my first album, Whoa, Nelly! was released. I have decided to step away from performance for the foreseeable future and pursue some other creative and personal endeavours that I feel would better suit this next phase of my life.”

She continued: “I have enjoyed my career immensely, and I still love writing music as I have always seen it as a hobby I was lucky enough to make into a career. I’ll identify as a songwriter forever.”

Nelly Furtado. Picture: Getty Images

Whilst she didn’t directly address the trolling she has recently endured, fans suspect that this has been an influencing factor.

Back in August, she performed at the British festival, Boardmasters, and the haters came for her appearance.

In response, she rocked a t-shirt with a painted-on slimmer figure, at a following gig, to hit back at the critics.

Nelly Furtado. Picture: Getty Images

Fans are devastated.

One fan commented: “Nelly we need you 😭💕.”

Another said: “Is this a retirement speech??? Noooooo!!!!! 💔”