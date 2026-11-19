Nelly & Ashanti reveal plans for baby no.2

Nelly & Ashanti reveal plans for baby no.2. Picture: alamy

Nelly and Ashanti are one of the music industry’s favourite couples & they are heading out on their first-ever joint tour. But they have just revealed their plans for another child! Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Nelly & Ashanti are everyone’s favourite R&B couple, having a love story for the ages, and whilst they are set to head out on their first-ever joint tour next year, the couple have revealed their plans for future children.

The singing couple first met way back in 2003, at the Grammy Awards press conference, where Nelly jokingly asked for Ashanti’s autograph.

It wasn’t long after their first meeting that they started dating, being together for a whole decade before splitting in 2013.

Nelly & Ashanti. Picture: Getty Images

Much to fans' delight, they reunited another decade later in 2023, and they have been inseparable ever since.Ashanti gave birth to their first child together in July 2024.

The couple's son, Kareem Haynes, is the apple of their eye, with the ‘Foolish’ singer openly talking about her journey with motherhood.

But now, after their recent announcement of their joint tour, they have opened up about their plans to have more kids.

When asked about the potential of a baby number 2, Nelly had a playful response.

Nelly & Ashanti gave an update on parenthood and opened up about the possibility of expanding their family. Do y'all think another little one could be on the way?? 👀 // Watch the full convo HERE: https://t.co/E6PD3Vqr2r pic.twitter.com/knk0uflqkz — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) November 17, 2026

Speaking to Shaderoom, Nelly said: “It ain’t like I ain’t been trying. We stay trying!”

Ashanti added: “We are building on building the brand, expanding the empire. Just trying to balance everything, obviously timing plays a big role into these decisions. Just trying to give my undivided attention to what it needs.”

So, whilst the ‘Hot in Here’ star seems eager to grow their small family, it seems that the 46-year-old is taking a more logistical approach.

The couple is set to begin their tour at some point in 2027, with the details still few and far between.