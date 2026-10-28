Nelly & Ashanti announce a joint 2027 tour

Nelly & Ashanti announce a joint 2027 tour. Picture: Getty Images

Nelly and Ashanti are one of hip-hop’s most famous couples, respectively having songs like ‘Just a Dream’ and ‘Foolish’. But now it seems that following the release of their reality show ‘We Belong Together’, they are heading out on a joint tour.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Nelly & Ashanti are a powerhouse couple in the music industry, collaborating on their song ‘Body on Me’, but now it seems the celeb pair are taking their music on a 2027 tour!

The singer and rapper first started dating in the early 2000s, after the ‘Dilemma’ artist asked for his future wife's autograph.

They dated for over a decade, split in 2013, and then later reconciled to fans' delight in 2023.

Nelly & Ashanti. Picture: Getty Images

Now whilst Nelly & Ashanti have upgraded their music careers to being parents, it now seems they could be giving the fans what they want so badly: a joint tour!

In an interview prior to the release of their new reality show Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together, the pair revealed their 2027 plans.

Nelly said: “Well, we’re doing a lot of shows, but the tour tour, is next year, us. We’re going out on tour together.”

Ashanti added that they never get sick of each other; she said: “No, we spend a lot of time travelling so we really appreciate time together.”

Now whilst the pair have performed several times together on the same stage, this will be their first official headline tour, making this some very exciting news.

As of right now, the details are few and far between, and it remains unclear if this tour will just be a US tour, or if they will extend to the UK.

Nelly & Ashanti. Picture: Getty Images

We shall have to wait and see, but fans are excited by the announcement nonetheless.

One fan commented: “Yes what I been waiting for the Haynes on tour together I’m gonna need the best seat in the house. 🙏🏽”

Another said: “Well, it’s about damn time!!! I’ll be getting tickets the day they drop!!!”