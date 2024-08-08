Why has Nelly been arrested?

Why has Nelly been arrested? Picture: Getty Images

Rapper Nelly has been arrested overnight after being stopped by police in St Louis, Missouri.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Rapper Nelly was arrested last night in St Louis, Missouri after being stopped by police at a traffic stop.

The 'Hot in Herre' rapper is about to welcome his first child with now-wife Ashanti after revealing they have reconciled their relationship.

So, why was Nelly arrested and has he been released yet? Here's everything you need to know.

Nelly was arrested for drug possession. Picture: Getty

Why was Nelly arrested?

Nelly was arrested early on Wednesday 7 August for suspected illegal drug possession at a St. Louis-area casino after Missouri Highway Patrol officers found what the patrol said were four ecstacy pills on him.

He was arrested at 4:45 a.m. and charged with having four ecstasy pills — a controlled substance — and for being without insurance, according to state patrol records.

Scott Rosenblum, a lawyer for Nelly, addressed the charges in a statement, stating that Nelly was not charged with drug possession, "He was arrested for 'No Proof of Insurance' from 2018 on a warrant issued December 2023 that he received no notice."

Ashanti and Nelly in May 2024. Picture: Instagram

The statement said Nelly was "targeted by an overzealous, out of line officer," who said a background check was required after Nelly won a certain amount at the casino where he was arrested.

Rosenblum said a background check has not previously been performed when Nelly won "similar or greater amounts" at the same venue.

"I am 100% confident this case will go nowhere," Rosenblum said. "And we will be asking for an inquiry into this officer’s conduct," he continued.