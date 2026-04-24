Ne-Yo & Akon 2026 UK tour: What songs will they perform? What is the setlist?
24 April 2026, 17:37
Akon & Ne-Yo are set to embark on their World tour ‘Nights Like This’ tour, with tickets sold out, heading to London, Manchester, Birmingham, and more. With the stars set to headline venues like London’s O2, what songs will they perform? Here is the full setlist.
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Ne-Yo and Akon are heading on their ‘Nights Like This’ 2026 world tour, with fans hoping they perform hits like ‘So-Sick’ and ‘Lonely’, but what songs will they perform in their concerts? What is Ne-Yo and Akon’s tour setlist?
The pair are teaming up to fans' delight to star in their first-ever joint tour.Embarking on a 57-city global tour, fans are set for what is set to be the night of their life, with two legends interweaving their career’s biggest hits in a one-night special.
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Ne-Yo and Akon are two powerhouses in their own right, but what songs out of their entire discographies will they perform?
Here is the full setlist.
What is the full setlist for Ne-Yo and Akon’s 2026 ‘Nights Like This’ tour?
The pair have a lot of music to fit into a two-hour show, but with no support act, they are prepared to put on an exciting concert.
Already taking to the stage in Dublin, this is the setlist shared by Akon’s official team.
Performing over 35 songs, the pair are covering all the songs fans want.
Here is the full setlist:
We Don't Care — Akon
Right Now (Na Na Na) — Akon
Give Me Everything — Pitbull, AFROJACK, Ne-Yo, Nayer
Lonely — Akon
Time of Our Lives — Pitbull, Ne-Yo
I Wanna Love You — Akon, Snoop Dogg
Miss Independent — Ne-Yo
Smack That — Akon, Eminem
So Sick — Ne-Yo
Don't Matter — Akon
Because of You — Ne-Yo
Chammak Challo — Vishal-Shekhar, Akon, Hamsika Iyer, Vishal Dadlani, Niranjan Iyengar
Closer — Ne-Yo
Locked Up — Akon
Mad — Ne-Yo
Beautiful — Akon, Colby O'Donis, Kardinal Offishall
Sexy Love — Ne-Yo
Ghetto — Akon
Let Me Love You (Until You Learn To Love Yourself) — Ne-Yo
Sorry, Blame It On Me — Akon
She Knows — Ne-Yo, Juicy J
Dangerous — Kardinal Offishall, Akon
Writings On The Wall — French Montana, Post Malone, Cardi B, Rvssian
Sexy B***h — David Guetta, Akon
Beautiful Monster — Ne-Yo
The Sweet Escape — Gwen Stefani, Akon
Hate That I Love You — Rihanna, Ne-Yo
Locked Up — Akon
Play Hard — David Guetta, Ne-Yo, Akon
Baby By Me — 50 Cent, Ne-Yo
Bananza (Belly Dancer) — Akon
Single — Ne-Yo
Troublemaker — Akon, Sweet Rush
Coming With You — Ne-Yo
Be With You — Akon
Let's Go — Calvin Harris, Ne-Yo
Sorry, Blame It On Me — Akon
Silver & Gold — Sway, Akon