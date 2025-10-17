NBA YoungBoy: Real name, where he’s from, height & age

NBA YoungBoy: Real name, where he’s from, height & age
NBA YoungBoy: Real name, where he's from, height & age.

NBA YoungBoy, also known as YoungBoy Never Broke Again, has been taking over the US music scene, whilst his personal life remains somewhat of a mystery. What is his real name? And how old is he? Here is everything you need to know.

NBA YoungBoy is a rapper who has one of the most loyal fanbases in the industry, with videos of his concerts ending up on everyone's social media feeds whether you’re a fan or not.

The rapper gained fame for his hits ‘Make No Sense’, ‘Outside Today’, and ‘Untouchable’.

He also more recently has been popular with the ladies, famous for having 10 kids by multiple baby mums, also having celebrities like Skai Jackson and Sexxy Red shooting their shot with the rapper.

NBA YoungBoy
NBA YoungBoy. Picture: alamy

But who is he?

Here are all the details.

What is NBA Younboy’s real name?

NBA YoungBoy
NBA YoungBoy. Picture: Getty Images

The rapper actually goes by YoungBoy Never Broke Again, despite fans still calling him NBA YoungBoy.

He changed his stage name to avoid legal troubles with the basketball league of the same name.

His real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden.

How old is NBA YoungBoy?

NBA YoungBoy
NBA YoungBoy. Picture: Getty Images

The father of 10 has ‘young’ in his name, suggesting he isn’t that old, despite releasing music since 2016.

His birthday is October 20th, 1999, making him 25 years old.

NBA’s first child, Kayden Gaulden, was born when he was 16.

Where is NBA YoungBoy from?

NBA YoungBoy
NBA YoungBoy. Picture: Getty Images

NBA is a southerner, coming from Louisiana.

Specifically, he is from Baton Rogue.

You can hear his iconic southern drawl even in his music.

How tall is NBA YoungBoy?

NBA YoungBoy
NBA YoungBoy. Picture: Getty Images

Because the star is often only seen on a raised stage, it’s hard to know how tall he is.

He is reportedly 5ft 8, with some reports suggesting he is at his tallest, 5ft 10.

So, that’s your fix on all things NBA YoungBoy!

