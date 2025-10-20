NBA YoungBoy fans throw outdoor party after show was cancelled

20 October 2025, 14:29

NBA YoungBoy fans throw outdoor party after show was cancelled
NBA YoungBoy fans throw outdoor party after show was cancelled. Picture: Getty Images and Instagram

NBA Youngboy, also known as YoungBoy Never Broke Again, has been embarking on his ‘Make America Slime Again’ tour with rave reviews. However, his Atlanta gig got cancelled with little to no reason, but his fans had a solution. Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

NBA YoungBoy has been making headlines with his electric concerts all over the US on his ‘Make America Slime Again’ tour, with the crowds going crazy.

His fan base is known to be some of the most loyal fans in the industry, and this story proves it.

Following the stars' initial concert in Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on October 15th, the second show on October 18th was cancelled.

NBA YoungBoy
NBA YoungBoy. Picture: Getty Images

This isn’t the first of his show cancellations, with Detroit and Chicago also being unexpectedly cancelled.

The stadium initially released a vague statement in which they had rather cryptic reasoning.

They wrote: “State Farm Arena has made the decision to cancel the NBA YoungBoy show scheduled for Saturday (Oct. 18) in Atlanta.”

There are now some reports which have suggested the show was cancelled because of an altercation between some of YoungBoy’s entourage and Atlanta police.

Atlanta fans, though devastated by the news, didn’t let this news stop them.

A huge crowd congregated outside the arena, blasting their fave’s hit songs.

There even seemed to be fireworks being set off as well as lights being set up.

It looked like quite the impressive set-up, proving once again that the ‘Make No Sense’ rapper’s fans don’t mess around.

One fan commented: “Real ones taking matters into their own hands when the venue cancels. This is what authentic fan culture looks like.”

Another said: “We should’ve did this for the Detroit show.”

There are some people suggesting, though, that this wasn’t directly following the cancellation but rather a homecoming party that was playing his music, but these aren't confirmed.

NBA YoungBoy
NBA YoungBoy. Picture: Alamy

