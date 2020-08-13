Naya Rivera's son Josey "doing better every day" since his mother's death

Naya Rivera's son Josey is said to be "doing well" in the wake of his mother's tragic death. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Glee star Naya Rivera tragically died after drowning in Lake Piru over a month ago.

It's been just over a month since Glee actress Naya Rivera tragically died, and her four-year-old son Josey is reportedly beginning to heal.

On July 8, Josey was found alone on the boat his mother had rented on Lake Piru before she was reported missing. Her body was recovered five days later, and her cause of death was determined as drowning.

According to a source from Entertainment Tonight, Rivera's son is "doing better every day." The source adds, "this has been an unbelievably difficult time for her family and loved ones."

Since his mother's death, Josey has reportedly been living with his father, Ryan Dorsey. Naya's sister, Nickayla, is also said to be "very involved" and spends lots of time with her nephew.

Josey is "coping well" and some days seems like an "ordinary happy-go-lucky kid", the source says, adding that he understands that his mother is not coming back and that he "grasps the finality of death" despite his young age.

Naya Rivera's son Josey Hollis is said to be coping well following his mother's death. Picture: Getty

"Ryan’s whole world is Josey right now," the source says. "Ryan is still grieving and is very much struggling with the loss of Naya, but he stays strong and keeps going for the sake of his son."

While Dorsey has always been "very involved" in his child's life, he's now even more focused on Josey than ever before.

"Ryan would do anything for Josey," says the source. "Right now, he’s really laying low and staying out of the public eye so he can completely focus on Josey and try to figure out how to navigate this new normal."

Dorsey and Josey talk about his mother every day, the source says, and the family want to make sure he has good memories of Naya.

"They talk openly about her and answer all of Josey’s questions. There are still a lot of tough times, but there is also a lot of laughter and lightness," the source says, "Josey is a very strong boy and Naya would be very proud of him."

Rivera's death certificate confirmed that she died within a "matter of minutes." There were no other significant conditions that contributed to her death.