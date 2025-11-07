What are Nara Smith’s children’s names with Lucky Blue Smith?

7 November 2025, 16:40

Kim Kardashian releases holiday SKIMS advert with Nara and Lucky Blue Smith

Nara Smith has been a viral sensation with her husband, Lucky Blue Smith, them gaining lots of attention for their content and their children’s unconventional names as well as their modeling careers. But how many children does Nara Smith have? And what are her kids’ names?

By Shanai Dunglinson

Nara Smith and Lucky Blue Smith are one of the Internet’s most fascinating couples, with Nara getting fans hooked on her cooking from scratch videos, and more recently, the unusual names she has given her children.

The content creator, 24, is considered to be one of the biggest influencers of unconventional names for children following the birth of her first child in 2020, which seemed to kickstart a celebrity trend of naming kids with untraditional words.

Lucky Blue & Nara Smith
Lucky Blue & Nara Smith. Picture: Getty Images

The couple have been together since 2019, getting married the year after, falling pregnant that same year.

They present as a loving family with lots of appreciation for each other and their growing family, and most recently appeared in Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS festive collection altogether.

But how many kids do they have, and what are their names?

Here is everything you need to know.

How many kids do Lucky Blue Smith & Nara Smith have? & What are their children’s names?

Nara and Lucky have not shied away from their desires to have a big family, the model falling pregnant almost every year since their marriage.

They have lots of love for their children and keep them as a key aspect of their content creation.

Nara Smith has four children so far, born in 2020,2022,2024,2025.

Their eldest daughter is Rumble Honey Smith (5).Their first son is Slim Easy Smith (3).

The couple’s second daughter is called Whimsy Lou Smith (1).

Their most recent child is Fawnie Golden Smith, who was born in October 2025.

