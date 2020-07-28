Nando's is slashing prices of its full menu from next week

See the full Nando's reduced menu here. Picture: Nando's Press Gallery

You'll be able to get a quarter of Peri Peri chicken for just £1.85 as Nando's full menu is being reduced as part of the Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

Nando's has announced a huge price drop as the food chain is reducing the prices of its full menu.

As part of the new Eat Out to Help Out scheme, which comes into full effect in August, Nando's fans can expect to see some massive reductions on some of their favourite dishes next week.

Chicken lovers can get a quarter of a Peri Peri chicken for just £1.85 next week, the chain has said. The deal is only available to diners eating in, and represents an eyewatering 66% discount on the chain's original prices.

Nando's will be reducing their menu prices every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday throughout August. Picture: Nando's Press Gallery

So, when can you expect to use these discounts? The full reduction will run every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in August, with 50% off all food and drink items up to a total value of £10 a person when they choose to eat in.

Nando's has said that the entire menu will be reduced, with the exception of alcoholic drinks which aren't included in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

Here's what you can expect to pay at Nando's thanks to their new reduced menu prices (prices may vary slightly depending on your location):

Quarter Peri Peri chicken - £1.85

Quarter Peri Peri chicken and two sides - £3.38

Half Peri Peri chicken - £3.38

Half Peri Peri chicken and two sides - £4.90

Ten-piece Peri Peri chicken wing roulette - £4.80

Halloumi sticks and dip starter - £1.74

Chicken pitta - £2.95

Beanie burger - £2.95

And it looks like fans are pretty happy with the news...

Footage of me in Nando’s for the 14th time next week to get my 3 meals a day for a fiver. pic.twitter.com/qA1YcEbVSJ — REBEKKA 🦋 (@rebekkarnold) July 27, 2020

Me after applying my nhs discount and getting 1/4 chicken for 50p at Nando’s pic.twitter.com/QJqjQ1GozI — ☁️ (@proceeeding) July 27, 2020