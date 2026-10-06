N-Dubz ‘The Legacy Tour’ UK 2027: Dates, tickets & presale

N-Dubz ‘The Legacy Tour’ UK 2027: Dates, tickets & presale. Picture: Press Release

N-Dubz are back and better than ever for an extra-special UK tour heading to 8 UK cities. Performing their biggest hits such as ‘Number 1’ and ‘I Need You’, this is going to be an unmissable show. So how do you get tickets to the N-Dubz 2027 tour? & Where are they going?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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N-Dubz are back — and they’re taking their ‘The Legacy Tour’ to arenas all across the UK in 2027 – so how do you get tickets? & What are the dates for N-Dubz’s new UK tour?

The award-winning pop-rap trio Tulisa, Dappy and Fazer have announced their biggest live return yet with ‘The Legacy Tour’, taking place across February and March.

What is a super exciting element is that, for the first time in their career, the trio will perform ‘in the round’, creating a 360° arena experience designed to bring fans closer to the action than ever before.

N-Dubz. Picture: Getty Images

Following on from their hugely successful 2022 reunion tour and the release of ‘Timeless’, 'The Legacy Tour' marks the next chapter in the N-Dubz story as well as celebrating where they have come from with their biggest songs.

So how do you get tickets?

What are the N-Dubz ‘The Legacy Tour’ UK 2027 dates?

N-Dubz Tour. Picture: Press Release

The rapping group is heading to 8 UK cities across the Spring of next year.

Taking over some of the biggest arena stages in the country, fans from all corners will have a chance to see their faves!

The dates are:

25 February | Glasgow | OVO Hydro

27 February |Newcastle | Utilita arena

28 February |Sheffield | Utilita Arena

1 March | Nottingham | Motorpoint Arena

4 March | London | The O2

7 March | Cardiff | Utilita Arena

9 March | Manchester | Co-op Live

10 March | Birmingham | BP Pulse Live

N-Dubz. Picture: alamy

How do you get tickets to the N-Dubz ‘The Legacy Tour’ 2027? & Is there a presale?

Fans are able to sign up for presale here.

The presale begins on October 7th at 10am.

General sale begins on October 9th at 10am.

Fans can access the tickets from here.