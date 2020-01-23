N Dubz spark reunion rumours after being mysteriously credited on new Lady Gaga song

23 January 2020, 12:52

N Dubz have teunited on a new song for Lady Gaga
N Dubz have teunited on a new song for Lady Gaga. Picture: Getty/PA

Dappy, Tulisa and Fazer have all been credited as songwriters on a new song from Lady Gaga.

Fans have been calling an N Dubz reunion for years now, but so far Dappy, Tulisa and Fazer have continued to focus on their solo careers outside of the group - but it seems like that may have recently changed.

> Stormzy breaks down new album 'Heavy Is The Head'

According to a newly registered song on the GEMA music database, N Dubz have finally reunited and co-written a song called 'Feels So Good' for Lady Gaga.

N Dubz have reunited to write a new song with Lady Gaga
N Dubz have reunited to write a new song with Lady Gaga. Picture: Getty

The newly registered track lists Richard Rawson, Tula Paulinea Contostavlos and Costadinos Contostavlos, Fazer, Tulisa and Dappy's real names, as composers/authors alongside Lady Gaga herself.

So does this mean that Lady Gaga was such a big fan of the classic N Dubz album 'Uncle B' and somehow managed to get the group back together? Maybe 'Feels So Good' will be a Lady Gaga feat. N Dubz tune? Or could Lady Gaga potentially sample one of N Dubz biggest hits?

Confirming that Tulisa has been involved in writing songs for Lady Gaga's new album, a rep for the N Dubz star told Mail Online, 'We have no idea if the tracks have made the album. It obviously would be huge if either songs written by Tulisa make the album.'

Tulisa was also credited as a composer/author on potential future Lady Gaga hit 'Chances', without her fellow N Dubz members.

With 2020 marking ten years since N Dubz released their third studio album 'Love.Live.Life' before going on a hiatus, perhaps this year could finally be the year we get that eagerly anticipated N Dubz reunion.

Fans have been calling for one for years and this new revelation has seen a plenty more N Dubz reunion tweets hitting the TL with fans also sharing their excitement at a potential N Dubx X Gaga collab...

