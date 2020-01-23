N Dubz spark reunion rumours after being mysteriously credited on new Lady Gaga song

N Dubz have teunited on a new song for Lady Gaga. Picture: Getty/PA

Dappy, Tulisa and Fazer have all been credited as songwriters on a new song from Lady Gaga.

Fans have been calling an N Dubz reunion for years now, but so far Dappy, Tulisa and Fazer have continued to focus on their solo careers outside of the group - but it seems like that may have recently changed.

According to a newly registered song on the GEMA music database, N Dubz have finally reunited and co-written a song called 'Feels So Good' for Lady Gaga.

N Dubz have reunited to write a new song with Lady Gaga. Picture: Getty

The newly registered track lists Richard Rawson, Tula Paulinea Contostavlos and Costadinos Contostavlos, Fazer, Tulisa and Dappy's real names, as composers/authors alongside Lady Gaga herself.

So does this mean that Lady Gaga was such a big fan of the classic N Dubz album 'Uncle B' and somehow managed to get the group back together? Maybe 'Feels So Good' will be a Lady Gaga feat. N Dubz tune? Or could Lady Gaga potentially sample one of N Dubz biggest hits?

Confirming that Tulisa has been involved in writing songs for Lady Gaga's new album, a rep for the N Dubz star told Mail Online, 'We have no idea if the tracks have made the album. It obviously would be huge if either songs written by Tulisa make the album.'

Two new tracks written by/with Lady Gaga have been registered to the GEMA music repertoire, titled “Chances” and “Feels So Good”! They are both co written with rapper Ty Dolla $ign and Tobius Gad, a Los Angeles songwriter and producer 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0kuzIL8TKS — Anthony | Lady Gaga News (@antpats2) January 21, 2020

Tulisa was also credited as a composer/author on potential future Lady Gaga hit 'Chances', without her fellow N Dubz members.

With 2020 marking ten years since N Dubz released their third studio album 'Love.Live.Life' before going on a hiatus, perhaps this year could finally be the year we get that eagerly anticipated N Dubz reunion.

Fans have been calling for one for years and this new revelation has seen a plenty more N Dubz reunion tweets hitting the TL with fans also sharing their excitement at a potential N Dubx X Gaga collab...

2020 year of the n dubz reunion surely — Allan Ross (@allanrosss) January 21, 2020

Lady Gaga and N Dubz have a song coming? What in the hell is this going to sound like. I hope she says na na ni tho — Ashlyn (@MakeYouMyBitch) January 23, 2020

I’ve been trying to wrap my head around Lady Gaga being involved in an N Dubz comeback and it’s probably the reason I’ve been so fucking tired, my head is absolutely fried — Jordan White (@Jordan032886) January 22, 2020

