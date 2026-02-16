Mya Mills: Age, boyfriend & pregnancy announcement

Mya Mills: Age, boyfriend & pregnancy announcement. Picture: Getty Images & Instagram via @myamills

Mya Mills has announced she is pregnant and expecting a baby with her boyfriend, NBA basketball player Jeremy Sochan. But how long have they been together? & How old are Mya and Jeremy? How far along is she? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mya Mills reveals pregnancy

Mya Mills has announced that she is pregnant and expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Jeremy Sochan – but how long have they been together? And when is the baby due?

The influencer is famous for her presence on social media, amassing over 700k Instagram followers.

The beauty star is a well-known name in the social media world, even appearing on Netflix’s Sidemen X Netflix: Inside.

Mya Mills pregnancy. Picture: Instagram via @myamills

Whilst her new relationship with NBA basketball player, Jeremy Sochan, has been dominating her content more recently, she does have quite a few well-known ex-boyfriends.

Mya has dated the likes of Digga D and has been linked to footballers Saïd Benrahma and Diego Moreira.

But what about her current partner and now baby daddy, Jeremy?

Here are all the details.

How old is Mya Mills?

Mya Mills. Picture: Getty Images

Mya was born on May 19th, 2001.

This makes her currently 24 years old.

Her boyfriend, Jeremy, is 22 years old, having a birthday just one day after his girlfriend, on May 20th 2003.

Who is Mya Mills’ boyfriend, Jeremy Sochan?

Mya Mills & Jeremy Sochan. Picture: Instagram via @myamills

Mya’s boyfriend, Jeremy Sochan, is an NBA basketball player who plays for the New York Knicks.

The pair first debuted their relationship in June 2025, having been linked from the beginning of the same year.

He is of Polish and American heritage and was raised in England.

Jeremy Sochan. Picture: Getty Images

The sports star is famous for dying his hair bright colours.With his most recent contract for the 2025/26 season, his salary is $7.1 million.

His net worth is estimated to be around $23 million.

Is Mya Mills pregnant? When is her baby due?

Mya Mills & Jeremy Sochan. Picture: Getty Images

The influencer shared her pregnancy announcement on February 16th.

In a post shared to her 700k Instagram followers, Mya revealed that she is 5 months into her pregnancy.

She captioned the video: “5 months growing you, half way to holding you. This isn’t how I imagined announcing this, but some things come to light at the right time… This will only make me stronger, see you soon my little one. 🎀👸🏽🩷”

Mya Mills & Jeremy Sochan. Picture: Instagram via @myamills

The video featured the couple’s intimate gender reveal, sharing that they are having a baby girl!

Jeremy even dyed his hair pink, seemingly in theme with the upcoming arrival.

Whilst her exact due date is unknown, it is safe to assume that their baby will be due around June time.