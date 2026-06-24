Muni Long reveals she had double lung transplant in secret

Muni Long reveals she had double lung transplant in secret. Picture: Getty Images

Singer Muni Long, known for her songs ‘Richest’ and ‘Made for Me’, has disclosed she had a lung transplant, following her lupus diagnosis. Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Muni Long has revealed that she had a secret operation, a double lung transplant, caused by her lupus diagnosis.

The RnB singer has had a really successful career, with over 1.5 billion streams, famous for her classics ‘Made for Me’ and ‘Hrs & Hrs’.

The artist, whose real name is Priscilla Renea Hamilton, was on tour last year with icons Brandy and Monica on their ‘The Boy is Mine Tour’.

Muni Long. Picture: Getty Images

It was on this tour that she realised that her health was slowly depleting, but she continued to work.

She said: “I should have never taken that tour. But there was so much going on in my life where I had to do it.”

Muni detailed how it all came to a head at Thanksgiving dinner at the backend of 2025, where she had collapsed and only remembered waking up in the hospital, where they gave her just a week to live.

Muni said: “My jaw dropped. Literally. I was like, 'That's rude.' But they were kind of like, 'This is not a joke. You need to make a choice’. I think about how much more life that I have to live. Quality of life was first. I can't sing if I'm not here.”

Muni Long on 'The Boy Is Mine' tour. Picture: Getty Images

The mum-of-one was diagnosed with autoimmune disease, lupus, back in 2014, but this level of health concern was new to her.

After opting for a double-lung transplant, now 6 months on, the singer says she is in good health, with her singing voice supposedly even benefiting from the process.

She said: “My voice now is totally different. It's actually better, should I say? But I don't know that I can perform yet. They gave me six months to a year.”

Muni has just dropped her latest single ‘Richest’, where she speaks about favouring love and stability over financial status.