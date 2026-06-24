Muni Long reveals she had double lung transplant in secret

24 June 2026, 17:39

Muni Long reveals she had double lung transplant in secret
Muni Long reveals she had double lung transplant in secret. Picture: Getty Images

Singer Muni Long, known for her songs ‘Richest’ and ‘Made for Me’, has disclosed she had a lung transplant, following her lupus diagnosis. Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Muni Long has revealed that she had a secret operation, a double lung transplant, caused by her lupus diagnosis.

The RnB singer has had a really successful career, with over 1.5 billion streams, famous for her classics ‘Made for Me’ and ‘Hrs & Hrs’.

The artist, whose real name is Priscilla Renea Hamilton, was on tour last year with icons Brandy and Monica on their ‘The Boy is Mine Tour’.

Muni Long
Muni Long. Picture: Getty Images

It was on this tour that she realised that her health was slowly depleting, but she continued to work.

She said: “I should have never taken that tour. But there was so much going on in my life where I had to do it.”

Muni detailed how it all came to a head at Thanksgiving dinner at the backend of 2025, where she had collapsed and only remembered waking up in the hospital, where they gave her just a week to live.

Muni said: “My jaw dropped. Literally. I was like, 'That's rude.' But they were kind of like, 'This is not a joke. You need to make a choice’. I think about how much more life that I have to live. Quality of life was first. I can't sing if I'm not here.”

Muni Long on 'The Boy Is Mine' tour
Muni Long on 'The Boy Is Mine' tour. Picture: Getty Images

The mum-of-one was diagnosed with autoimmune disease, lupus, back in 2014, but this level of health concern was new to her.

After opting for a double-lung transplant, now 6 months on, the singer says she is in good health, with her singing voice supposedly even benefiting from the process.

She said: “My voice now is totally different. It's actually better, should I say? But I don't know that I can perform yet. They gave me six months to a year.”

Muni has just dropped her latest single ‘Richest’, where she speaks about favouring love and stability over financial status.

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