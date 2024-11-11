MTV EMA Awards Winners list 2024

MTV EMA Awards Winners list 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Who won at the MTV EMA Awards in 2024? Here's the full winners list of the ceremony in Manchester.

The MTV EMA Awards this year took place in Manchester, England, which saw the likes of Tyla, Busta Rhymes and LL Cool J making appearances at the coveted award ceremony.

The 30th anniversary of the award show was held at Manchester's Co-Op Live Arena, and featured live performances from Tyla, Benson Boone, RAYE and Busta Rhymes among more.

So, who won at the MTV EMA Awards in 2024 and what is the full winners list? Here's everything you need to know.

Tyla at the MTV EMA Awards. Picture: Getty

MTV EMA's Full Winner's List 2024:

BEST SONG

Ariana Grande – ‘We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)’

Benson Boone – ‘Beautiful Things’

Beyoncé – ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’

Billie Eilish – ‘Birds Of A Feather’

Chappell Roan – ‘Good Luck, Babe!’

Sabrina Carpenter – ‘Espresso’ – WINNER

BEST VIDEO

Ariana Grande – ‘We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)’

Charli XCX – ‘360’

Eminem – ‘Houdini’

Kendrick Lamar – ‘Not Like Us’

Lisa ft. Rosalía – ‘New Woman’

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – ‘Fortnight’ – WINNER

LL Cool J on stage during the MTV EMAs 2024 held at Co-op Live on November 10, 2024 in Manchester, England. Picture: Getty

BEST ARTIST

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Post Malone

RAYE

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift – WINNER

BEST COLLABORATION

Charli XCX ft. Billie Eilish – ‘Guess’

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – ‘Like That’

Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars – ‘Die With A Smile’

Lisa ft. Rosalía – ‘New Woman’ – WINNER

Peso Pluma & Anitta – ‘Bellakeo’

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – ‘Fortnight’

BEST NEW ARTIST

Ayra Starr

Benson Boone – WINNER

Chappell Roan

LE SSERAFIM

Teddy Swims

The Last Dinner Party

Tyla

BEST POP

Ariana Grande – WINNER

Billie Eilish

Camila Cabello

Charli xcx

Dua Lipa

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

BEST AFROBEATS

Asake

Ayra Starr

Burna Boy

Rema

Tems

Tyla – WINNER

Raye scooped up an award. Picture: Getty

BEST ROCK

Bon Jovi

Coldplay

Green Day

Kings Of Leon

Lenny Kravitz

Liam Gallagher – WINNER

The Killers

BEST LATIN

Anitta

Bad Bunny

KAROL G

Peso Pluma – WINNER

Rauw Alejandro

Shakira

BEST K-POP

Jimin – WINNER

Jung Kook

LE SSERAFIM

Lisa

NewJeans

Stray Kids

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Fontaines D.C.

Hozier

Imagine Dragons – WINNER

Lana Del Rey

Twenty One Pilots

Yungblud

BEST ELECTRONIC

Calvin Harris – WINNER

David Guetta

Disclosure

DJ Snake

Fred Again..

Swedish House Mafia

BEST HIP-HOP

Central Cee

Eminem – WINNER

Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

BEST R&B

Kehlani

SZA

Tinashe

Tyla – WINNER

Usher

Victoria Monét

BEST LIVE

Adele

Coldplay

Doja Cat

RAYE

Taylor Swift – WINNER

Travis Scott

Busta Rhymes performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2024 held at Co-op Live on November 10, 2024 in Manchester, England. Picture: (Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images for Viacom International)

BEST PUSH

Ayra Starr

Chappell Roan

Coco Jones

Flyana Boss

Jessie Murph

Laufey

LE SSERAFIM – Winner

Mark Ambor

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

The Warning

Victoria Monét

BIGGEST FANS

Anitta

Ariana Grande

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Charli XCX

Katy Perry

Lisa – WINNER

Nicki Minaj

Sabrina Carpenter

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

BEST UK & IRELAND ACT

Central Cee

Charli XCX

Chase & Status

Dua Lipa

Hozier

RAYE – Winner

GLOBAL ICON

Busta Rhymes

POP PIONEERS

Pet Shop Boys