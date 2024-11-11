MTV EMA Awards Winners list 2024
11 November 2024, 11:27
Who won at the MTV EMA Awards in 2024? Here's the full winners list of the ceremony in Manchester.
The MTV EMA Awards this year took place in Manchester, England, which saw the likes of Tyla, Busta Rhymes and LL Cool J making appearances at the coveted award ceremony.
The 30th anniversary of the award show was held at Manchester's Co-Op Live Arena, and featured live performances from Tyla, Benson Boone, RAYE and Busta Rhymes among more.
So, who won at the MTV EMA Awards in 2024 and what is the full winners list? Here's everything you need to know.
MTV EMA's Full Winner's List 2024:
BEST SONG
Ariana Grande – ‘We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)’
Benson Boone – ‘Beautiful Things’
Beyoncé – ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’
Billie Eilish – ‘Birds Of A Feather’
Chappell Roan – ‘Good Luck, Babe!’
Sabrina Carpenter – ‘Espresso’ – WINNER
BEST VIDEO
Ariana Grande – ‘We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)’
Charli XCX – ‘360’
Eminem – ‘Houdini’
Kendrick Lamar – ‘Not Like Us’
Lisa ft. Rosalía – ‘New Woman’
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – ‘Fortnight’ – WINNER
BEST ARTIST
Beyoncé
Billie Eilish
Post Malone
RAYE
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift – WINNER
BEST COLLABORATION
Charli XCX ft. Billie Eilish – ‘Guess’
Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – ‘Like That’
Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars – ‘Die With A Smile’
Lisa ft. Rosalía – ‘New Woman’ – WINNER
Peso Pluma & Anitta – ‘Bellakeo’
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – ‘Fortnight’
BEST NEW ARTIST
Ayra Starr
Benson Boone – WINNER
Chappell Roan
LE SSERAFIM
Teddy Swims
The Last Dinner Party
Tyla
BEST POP
Ariana Grande – WINNER
Billie Eilish
Camila Cabello
Charli xcx
Dua Lipa
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
BEST AFROBEATS
Asake
Ayra Starr
Burna Boy
Rema
Tems
Tyla – WINNER
BEST ROCK
Bon Jovi
Coldplay
Green Day
Kings Of Leon
Lenny Kravitz
Liam Gallagher – WINNER
The Killers
BEST LATIN
Anitta
Bad Bunny
KAROL G
Peso Pluma – WINNER
Rauw Alejandro
Shakira
BEST K-POP
Jimin – WINNER
Jung Kook
LE SSERAFIM
Lisa
NewJeans
Stray Kids
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Fontaines D.C.
Hozier
Imagine Dragons – WINNER
Lana Del Rey
Twenty One Pilots
Yungblud
BEST ELECTRONIC
Calvin Harris – WINNER
David Guetta
Disclosure
DJ Snake
Fred Again..
Swedish House Mafia
BEST HIP-HOP
Central Cee
Eminem – WINNER
Kendrick Lamar
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott
BEST R&B
Kehlani
SZA
Tinashe
Tyla – WINNER
Usher
Victoria Monét
BEST LIVE
Adele
Coldplay
Doja Cat
RAYE
Taylor Swift – WINNER
Travis Scott
BEST PUSH
Ayra Starr
Chappell Roan
Coco Jones
Flyana Boss
Jessie Murph
Laufey
LE SSERAFIM – Winner
Mark Ambor
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
The Warning
Victoria Monét
BIGGEST FANS
Anitta
Ariana Grande
Beyoncé
Billie Eilish
Chappell Roan
Charli XCX
Katy Perry
Lisa – WINNER
Nicki Minaj
Sabrina Carpenter
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
BEST UK & IRELAND ACT
Central Cee
Charli XCX
Chase & Status
Dua Lipa
Hozier
RAYE – Winner
GLOBAL ICON
Busta Rhymes
POP PIONEERS
Pet Shop Boys