Who is Ms London and what allegations has she made about Lil Baby?

Lil Baby has been caught up in a cheating scandal.

The Atlanta rapper has been in the headlines after being apart of one of Hip-Hop's most shocking cheating scandals.

Lil Baby is being accused of cheating on his girlfriend Jayda Cheaves with adult video-maker Ms London. Here's what happened...

Who is Ms London? Ms London is an adult star, who has created a stream of success in her adult film career. The star, who is also a law student, is originally from Norfolk, Virginia. However, she was raised in Georgia. Ms London currently lives in Los Angeles. The explicit video-maker generates a whopping income from sharing adult content on her OnlyFans page and other adult website.

What is Ms London's Instagram and age? Ms London's Instagram handle is @therealmslondonn. She also has Twitter @TherealMsL0ndon. Ms London was born on 27 December 1993 in United States of America. Ms London is 26 years old. Ms London's birth sign is a Capricorn.

What has Ms London said about Lil Baby? Ms London took to Twitter, alleging that Lil Baby paid her $6,000 to sleep with her. According to American blog site The Shade Room, Ms London deleted tweets where she made the allegations, but refused to name the rapper. However, it became clear who she was talking about when she named the rapper's girlfriend, Jayda Cheaves. Adult star Ms London wrote: “The best d*** I ever had cake from a millionaire who didn’t say more than two full sentences to me.” on Twitter. In another post, Ms London continued, saying she would be “dropping no names, but Jayda not leaving this man ever” Jayda Cheaves and Lil Baby have been dating since 2016. Picture: Instagram

What did Lil Baby say about Ms London's allegations? Rapper Lil Baby quickly responded to the accusations. He said Ms London was using his name for "clout". He wrote "I get it," in deleted tweets. "Say Baby name get clout Y'all need to stop the desperate s**t." He added: “Like huh? Wtf be wrong with y’all people.”"When s*** going good watch for the devil!" Lil Baby seemingly responds to Ms London's allegations. Picture: Twitter However, to dispel Lil Baby's tweets, London posted an alleged DM exchange between her and the "We Paid" rapper. The alleged messages from Lil Baby read: “What’s the point of paying if you do all that!!"You f***in the game up!! If I pay for p**** y youn supposed to speak on it. That’s bad business mama.”

What did Jayda Cheaves say about Ms London's allegations? Lil Baby's girlfriend Jayda Cheaves addressed the rumours that Lil Baby cheated on her with Ms London. Jayda took to Twitter and wrote: “See this why it’s best to just stfu and chill cuz as soon as you show a lil bit of happiness on the internet mfers be like “aht aht” I’m so tired of this sh*t". In now-deleted tweets TheShadeRoom have obtained, Jayda continues to address the issue further. See here. The model and buisness owner also shared a video on her Instagram story revealing that she's "hurt" from the messages she's received after the news.