All the Movies & TV Shows Zendaya has been in: From The Odyssey to The Drama

All the Movies & TV Shows Zendaya has been in: From The Odyssey to The Drama. Picture: Getty Images

Zendaya, alongside her partner Tom Holland, is one of the biggest Hollywood stars. While she does have songs, her movies are what she is known for. As rumours swirl about her starring as Tiana in The Princess in the Frog, here is everything she has starred in.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Zendaya is one of the biggest actresses in the world. From Euphoria to Dune, she has incredible range, with some reports even suggesting but how many movies and TV shows has she actually starred in?

The movie star is only 30 years old, but she has been in the industry for almost two decades, making her debut in Disney’s Shake It Up at just 14 years old.

Spanning all genres from comedy to sci-fi, she has starred in over 15 movies and 6 TV shows in her career.

Zendaya. Picture: Getty Images

Zendaya has won 35 awards, but do you remember every piece of work she has starred in?

Here is every single movie or TV show Zendaya has starred in.

Every Movie & TV Show Zendaya has starred in

Shake It Up (2010-2014)

Shake It Up. Picture: alamy

Zendaya's breakthrough Disney role was as Rocky Blue, an enthusiastic teenager with big ambitions to become a dancer.

Alongside her best friend CeCe, who was played by Bella Thorne, Rocky performs on a local dance show, leading to plenty of friendships, rivalries, and teenage chaos.

This show was the world's first introduction to the star, and is the reason lots of her fans grew up with her.

Frenemies (2012)

Frenemies (2012). Picture: alamy

Frenemies is a Disney Channel film where Zendaya plays Halley Brandon.

The story explored how jealousy and rivalry can put even the strongest friendships under pressure.

Zapped (2014)

Zapped (2014). Picture: alamy

Zendaya starred as Zoey Stevens, a teenager who discovers a mysterious phone app capable of controlling boys' behaviour.

Zapped was another important Disney project during the period when the Emmy-winner was transitioning from child star towards more substantial leading roles.

K.C. Undercover (2015-2018)

K.C. Undercover. Picture: alamy

K.C. Undercover is one of the American star's most iconic moments, seeing her star as a spy.

It’s the first project that Zendaya became an executive producer on, giving her greater creative control and marking an early step beyond simply performing in front of the camera.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017). Picture: alamy

Zendaya entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe as MJ, Peter Parker's intelligent, sarcastic, and initially mysterious classmate.

This is also where she met her soon-to-be husband, Tom Holland.

Spider-Man was her first ever feature-length movie.

The Greatest Showman (2017)

The Greatest Showman (2017). Picture: alamy

As Anne Wheeler, Zendaya plays a talented trapeze artist who joins P.T. Barnum's ambitious circus.

The film became a major commercial success and gave Zendaya the opportunity to demonstrate her acting, singing, and dancing all in one.

Duck Duck Goose (2018)

Duck Duck Goose (2018). Picture: alamy

Zendaya made her animated movie debut in Duck Duck Goose.

She plays the voice of Chi, a young duckling separated from her family.

Smallfoot (2018)

Smallfoot (2018). Picture: alamy

Another voice role followed, with Zendaya portraying Meechee, an adventurous young yeti fascinated by the mysterious existence of humans.

The animated film explored what happens when a community's long-held beliefs are challenged.

The OA (2019)

The OA (2019). Picture: Film poster

Zendaya made a brief appearance as Fola in Netflix's surreal science-fiction series The OA.

Although Zendaya's part was small, the appearance added a more unusual, experimental project to her growing résumé.

Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019)

Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019). Picture: alamy

Zendaya returned as MJ, with the character becoming considerably more prominent in the sequel.

She won the Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actress for the film and solidified her place in the MCU.

Euphoria (2019-2026)

Euphoria (2019-2026). Picture: alamy

This became the defining acting role of Zendaya's career.As Rue Bennett, she portrays a teenager struggling with addiction, grief, relationships, and the difficulties of growing up.

The performance transformed her public image from former Disney star into a serious dramatic actress: she won the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series twice, becoming both the youngest winner and youngest two-time winner of the category at the time.

Malcolm & Marie (2021)

Malcolm & Marie (2021). Picture: alamy

In Malcolm & Marie, Zendaya plays Marie, one half of a couple whose relationship begins to unravel over the course of a single night.

This film gave her career range, allowing her to delve into a highly emotional psychological drama.

Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021)

Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021). Picture: alamy

Zendaya voices Lola Bunny, the skilled basketball player who becomes part of the Tune Squad.

While lighter than many of her other projects, it showed Zendaya's versatility through another major voice-acting role.

Dune: Part One (2021)

Dune: Part One (2021). Picture: Movie Poster

Zendaya plays Chani in Dune, a Fremen warrior living on the desert planet Arrakis.

Dune marked Zendaya's entry into another enormous science-fiction franchise and paired her with co-star Timothée Chalamet, a favourite pairing amongst friends.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). Picture: alamy

Zendaya's MJ becomes even more important in the third Spider-Man film.

The film became a major cultural and box-office event.

Dune: Part Two (2024)

Dune: Part Two (2024). Picture: alamy

Chani moves from a supporting presence to one of the central characters in Dune: Part Two.

The film strengthened Zendaya's position as a major leading actress in the franchise and was widely acclaimed, with Dune: Part Two receiving major awards attention across the film industry.

Challengers (2024)

Challengers (2024). Picture: alamy

Zendaya took on one of her most adult and complex roles as Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy who becomes a coach and whose relationships with two rival players shape the story.

Zendaya produced the film, and her performance earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy; she also received the Gotham Awards' Spotlight Tribute for the role.

The Drama (2026)

The Drama (2026). Picture: alamy

Zendaya stars opposite Robert Pattinson as Emma, a woman whose relationship takes an unexpected turn shortly before her wedding.

The film moves away from the huge franchises that had dominated much of her recent career.

It forms part of a particularly significant period in Zendaya's career, with 2026 bringing several major theatrical releases for her.

The Odyssey (2026)

The Odyssey (2026). Picture: alamy

For Christopher Nolan's adaptation of Homer's Odyssey, Zendaya takes on the mythological role of Athena.

Appearing in a Nolan epic places Zendaya alongside one of the most prominent directors and represents her move into large-scale prestige filmmaking.

Her castmates would joke that Nolan, who rarely praises actors, would continuously call her ‘perfect’ in this movie.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day (2026)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day (2026). Picture: alamy

Zendaya returns as MJ, continuing one of the roles most closely associated with her film career.

Her return demonstrates the longevity of the character and of Zendaya's involvement in one of the most commercially significant superhero franchises.

Dune: Part Three (2026)

Dune: Part Three (2026). Picture: alamy

Zendaya is set to reprise Chani for the third chapter of Denis Villeneuve's Dune saga.

It is set to release on December 18th, 2026.